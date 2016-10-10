Super Chunk in Scottsdale to Launch BYOB "Dessert Bar" Later This Month

EXPAND The sweet shop will begin evening dessert serving on the patio later this month. Lauren Saria

Picture this: The sun is setting over Old Town Scottsdale, and you're looking for a place to satisfy your sweet tooth and grab a drink. Or maybe a whole bottle of wine. And you're not just craving a cookie or a scoop of ice cream, you want something elegant, upscale, and you want it served with a smile.

Well, as of later this month, you'll be able to find all of that and more at Super Chunk Sweets and Treats, the nearly 3-year-old sweet shop run by husband-and-wife team Sergio and Country Velador. The bakery and candy store, which also serves a small selection of breakfast and lunch items during the day, recently earned BYOB status and plans to expand weekend hours to offer a full-service "dessert bar" experience — with a few savory options thrown in there, too.

According to Country, who also serves as pastry chef for the nearby Cowboy Ciao restaurant, the desserts offered at night will be more elegant than the whimsical cakes and confections served during the day. During the evening hours, you can expect plated desserts like a chocolate creation featuring cremeux (read: fancy pudding), a semifreddo made with local Zak's chocolate and hazelnuts.

She's also been working on a something called Punch Drunk Love, which features a dramatically shaped meringue that's wrapped around pieces of Japanese milk bread toast. Other possible offerings include blueberry doughnuts with cinnamon graham-cracker crumbs and Nutella chocolate milk shooters, and miso panna cotta with candied black walnuts.

These will be complemented with a small selection of savory snacks. The couple's thinking about things like a small piece of cheese and some of the shop's house-made bread or a plate of meatballs to go along with your wine.

And speaking of the wine, guests will be welcome to bring their own bottles or beers from home, but the dessert menu will also offer a list of options available at the nearby Kazimierz World Wine Bar. That's in addition to the wines available for purchase at the growing number of winery tasting rooms around the Old Town Scottsdale area.

Super Chunk's expected fall hours will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sandwiches will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dessert service will start at 5 p.m.

For more information and updates, check the Super Chunk Sweets and Treats website and Facebook.

