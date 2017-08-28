Here's The Lineup for the Lost Lake Festival Food and Drink in Phoenix This Fall

Courtesy of Lost Lake Festival

The Lost Lake Festival is coming to Phoenix October 20 through 22. We already told you about the great music lineup, including the likes of The Killers and DJ Lazer, as well as some of the wild, interactive art installations and games planned. And now, the culinary lineup has finally been released.

Chris Bianco is the culinary ambassador for the event, so it should come as no surprise that there are going to be some heavy hitters of the Phoenix food scene represented. Food and beverages will be divided into four "experience areas," including Phoenix Flavors (food), Brewpark (craft beer), The Lava Pit (barbecue), and Nectar of the Gods (tequila and mescal).

Here's the complete list of the local bars and restaurants who will be participating: