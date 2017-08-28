menu

Here's The Lineup for the Lost Lake Festival Food and Drink in Phoenix This Fall

Aaron Chamberlin on the Evolution of the St. Francis Menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here's The Lineup for the Lost Lake Festival Food and Drink in Phoenix This Fall

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Here's The Lineup for the Lost Lake Festival Food and Drink in Phoenix This Fall
Courtesy of Lost Lake Festival
A A

The Lost Lake Festival is coming to Phoenix October 20 through 22. We already told you about the great music lineup, including the likes of The Killers and DJ Lazer, as well as some of the wild, interactive art installations and games planned. And now, the culinary lineup has finally been released.

Chris Bianco is the culinary ambassador for the event, so it should come as no surprise that there are going to be some heavy hitters of the Phoenix food scene represented. Food and beverages will be divided into four "experience areas," including Phoenix Flavors (food), Brewpark (craft beer), The Lava Pit (barbecue), and Nectar of the Gods (tequila and mescal).

Here's the complete list of the local bars and restaurants who will be participating:

PHOENIX FLAVORS
Casa Anejo
Clever Koi
Coolhaus
Freak Brothers Pizza
Frites Street
Gadzooks
Gangsta Burger
Gorilla Cheese Food Truck
Grant's Ice Cream
Gypsy Cup
Hillside Cafe
Hippie Dips
Hot Bamboo
Hummus Xpress
Island Noodles
Kaleidoscope Juice
Left Coast Burrito
Los Compadres
Ocotillo
Paletas Betty
Pizzeria Bianco
Pokitrition
Stock & Stable
Tee's Mac n Cheese
The Spot
The Treatery
White Eyes Fry Bread

BREWPARK
Anderson Valley Brewing Co.
Avery Brewing Co.
Blue Moon Brewing Co.
College Street Brewhouse
Crispin Cider Co.
Dragoon Brewing Co.
Grand Canyon Brewing Co.
Great Divide Brewing Co.
Hop Valley Brewing Co.
Huss Brewing Co.
Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.
Mike Hess Brewing
Mother Earth Brew Co.
Phoenix Ale Brewery
Pilsner Urquell Brewery
Saint Archer Brewing Co.
SanTan Brewing Co.
Ska Brewing
That Brewery

THE LAVA PIT
Starlite Pitmaster (the new restaurant being opened by the Ocotillo team this fall)
Tom's BBQ Pitmaster

NECTAR OF THE GODS
Tasting flights of anejo, reposado, blanco, and mezcal (brands yet to be announced)

The Lost Lake Festival will take place at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix. Tickets are available online

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >