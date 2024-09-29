Chandler movie screening of ‘Spare Parts’ honors STEM heroes

click to enlarge Panelists share the story behind “Spare Parts” at the Chandler International Film Festival screening for Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 22. Sienna Monea/Cronkite News

click to enlarge Robots on display from the Si Se Puede Foundation STEM Center at the Chandler International Film Festival screening of “Spare Parts” during Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 22. Sienna Monea/Cronkite News

To mark Hispanic Heritage Month, the city and the Chandler International Film Festival screened the 2015 film “Spare Parts” on Sept. 22. The film, based on a true story, follows four Arizona high school students who defied the odds to win a national robotics competition.The event was also a chance to celebrate the people who inspired the film. The screening featured a red carpet, appearances by local community leaders and a Q&A session with the film’s director, Sean McNamara; its writer, Elissa Matsueda; one of the four students, Lorenzo Santillan; and the original robotics coach depicted in the film, Fredi Lajvardi.Though “Spare Parts” was originally released almost 10 years ago, its message resonates even more today. The movie, starring George Lopez and Jamie Lee Curtis, tells the story of four undocumented students from Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix. Despite limited resources and facing personal challenges, the team won first place in an underwater robotics competition in 2004. The film highlights their technical achievements and speaks to the importance of mentorship, perseverance and the representation of Hispanic youths in STEM fields.Santillan shared how the experience shaped his future. “It changed my life in a way that I wanted to find a way to go to college and become successful. Even then, being undocumented, how do you become successful without having … scholarships and all that? So for me, it was like, how do I create my own path to be successful?”That path led him to entrepreneurship. Today, he owns the Ni De Aqui Ni De Alla food trailer and travels across the country with his business. He still keeps in touch with some of his former teammates. His advice to parents of young students is simple: “Don’t be afraid to let your kids explore their possibilities.”The film screening is part of Chandler’s broader initiative, Chandler Contigo, a monthlong series of events honoring Hispanic culture and contributions. The word “contigo” translates to “with you” in Spanish, underscoring the city’s focus on unity and inclusion. Through events including film screenings, music festivals and educational workshops, Chandler Contigo aims to bring the community together to celebrate the rich heritage and cultural diversity within the city.Mitesh Patel, president of the Chandler International Film Festival, shared the significance of screening the film during Hispanic Heritage Month. “It’s an inspiring story that represents the Hispanic community,” Patel said. “It’s not just a movie. We bring the culture and show the culture to all people.”Today, at Carl Hayden High School, the impact of the 2004 robotics team continues. Robotics teacher Bret Worden described how the legacy of the original team continues to inspire students.“I think that it’s important to have that kind of publicized success so that students can envision themselves as having this monumental success that can lead them to places that they’ve never really thought they could go before,” Worden said. “It’s an avenue to let the kids be inspired by and move up in the world.”The school’s robotics program has continued to grow, attracting students who are passionate about engineering, problem-solving and teamwork. For current students, the story of “Spare Parts” is a reminder that, like those who came before them, their journey is about facing challenges and pushing toward success.“Many people are affected by how people perceive them, and so they live up to the expectations of their stereotypes and I think that’s a mistake,” Lajvardi said. He retired after 30 years of teaching at Carl Hayden and now serves as the president, CEO and director of STEM initiatives at the Si Se Puede Foundation. “It’s your decision to decide whether or not you’re going to be successful. It’s just a matter of surrounding yourself with the right people to help you get there.”The Chandler International Film Festival, now in its eighth year, sought to highlight the state’s growing Hispanic presence in the STEM and film industries with the special screening. The festival’s main event is scheduled for Jan. 24 through Feb. 2, 2025.According to Pew Research Center analysis of federal government data, Hispanic workers make up 17% of total employment across all occupations, but just 8% of all STEM workers. Organizations including Si Se Puede are helping by offering resources and support to inspire young people.