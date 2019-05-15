 


See works by Jenny Odom at The Hive Art Gallery.
See works by Jenny Odom at The Hive Art Gallery.
Jenny Odom

Here's Your Guide to May Third Friday in Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | May 15, 2019 | 7:00am
It’s a great week for seeing art in unconventional spaces, including a medical school in Roosevelt Row and the shared hallway a pair of small businesses have turned into a lovely gallery space.

We’ve got the rundown on what to see, and where you can see it – along with a roundup of must-see shows that should make the top of your Friday night to-do list.

See works by Judith Foosaner at Bentley Gallery.
See works by Judith Foosaner at Bentley Gallery.
Judith Foosaner

Must-see exhibits

“Master of Procrastination”
The Hive Art Gallery
2222 North 16th Street

See works by Jenny Odom (aka Iggy Art), a Florida-based artist and former Phoenix resident who is doing her first exhibit here since 2015. The Hive notes that she’ll be exploring “the push and pull of time devoted to honing artistic skills.” Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

“In the Absence of Color”
Bentley Gallery
215 East Grant Street

Bentley Gallery is exhibiting works by several artists created with diverse styles using a monochromatic palette which punctuates elements such as composition and form. Featured artists include Bryan David Griffith, whose materials include fire, and Denise Yaghmourian, who incorporates objects that reflect her Phoenix childhood. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

“(De)Materialize”
Cobra Flute Projects
1301 Grand Avenue

Cobra Flute Projects at Bragg’s Pie Factory is showing works in diverse media by artists Rowan Burkam, Cydnei Mallory, Madeleine Tonzi, and ColorOrgy. Cobra Flute Projects is a studio and gallery space shared by Bill Dambrova and Amanda Adkins. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“The Language of Memory”
University of Arizona College of Medicine
435 North Fifth Street

You’ll find works by Diane Silver on view inside the Health Sciences Building at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. Silver’s work addresses concepts of language, memory, time, and impermanence. Third Friday hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Silver’s free artist talk begins at 7 p.m.

See works by Diane Silver at the U of A College of Medicine.
See works by Diane Silver at the U of A College of Medicine.
Diane Silver

More exhibits

“The Flourishing Harvest”
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street

See works by Jason Adkins at Modified Arts, which describes his artworks as “spontaneously energetic compositions” that explore clashing forces in nature through color, gesture, and other creative elements. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

“To Be Determined”
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street

Head to Eye Lounge to see a solo exhibition featuring works by Brianna Noble, a member of the Eye Lounge artist collective whose work often touches on social justice-related themes, including racism and sexism. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Debauchery”
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue

{9} The Gallery is showing works by Jason Aubel, an artist whose works are praised for incorporating “powerful imagery, sensual delights, and visual puns.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

See works by Brianna Voron at Shortcut Gallery.
See works by Brianna Voron at Shortcut Gallery.
Brianna Voron

“Moonscapes”
Shortcut Gallery
5538 North Seventh Street

Head to the Shortcut Gallery space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe to see small-scale pieces reflecting Brianna Voron’s current “fascination with the passage of time and the brevity of life.” Third Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m.

"Duende"
Alwun House
1204 East Roosevelt Street

Alwun House is showing works by Miachelle DePiano, a photographer who explores memories, social constructs, and personal philosophies through vintage children's toys. Third Friday's opening reception includes a 7 p.m. performance by Un Corazón Flamenco.

“Art No Art”
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue

Abe Zucca is continuing his tongue-in-cheek exploration of what it means to make art in a day and age when visual culture is prevalent but serious appreciation for art is on the decline. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 7 to 10 p.m.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

