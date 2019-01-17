Here's Your Guide to January 2019 Third Friday in Phoenix

Third Friday promises an intriguing assortment of exhibitions, created with materials including saliva, children’s stickers, tamale paper, fire, and much more.

Several shows feature artists who’ve been instrumental in creating and nurturing the metro Phoenix arts scene. Others highlight emerging artists, introducing gallerygoers to creatives whose works they’ve never seen before.

Continue Reading

Here’s a preview of fresh Third Friday art shows, organized by region to make it easier to organize your evening, along with details about four shows that should make your must-see list.

EXPAND See work by Annie Lopez at Bentley Gallery. Bentley Gallery

Must-see shows

“In, On, and Of Paper”

Bentley Gallery is showing works by 22 artists working with diverse materials ranging from children’s stickers to tamale paper. The exhibition, which features both established and emerging artists making significant contributions to the creative community in and beyond metro Phoenix, is curated by Rembrandt Quiballo. Participating artists include Ashley Czajkowski, Annie Lopez, Estrella Payton Esquilin, Ashley Macias, Beth Ames Swartz, and Denise Yaghmourian. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“Hatsubon”

Northlight Gallery is presenting a multimedia installation by Tomiko Jones, an artist currently working in San Francisco. Jones’ artist statement notes that her body of work explores landscape and place through images, video, light, audio, objects, and performance that sometimes function as intervention or conversation. Jones holds an MFA in photography from the University of Arizona. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Jones will be presenting an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See work by Anthony Mead at Step Gallery. Anthony Mead

“Remnants”

Step Gallery is showing work by Anthony Mead, who uses printmaking, painting, and sculpture to explore the relationship between humans and fire. The exhibition includes works created using wood, charcoal, soot, and ash. Themes addressed include “human origins, history, societal development, and fire identity.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Return between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, to be part of a participatory wish installation. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Spatial Blanks”

Modified Arts is showing works by eight women artists who explore physical and emotional connections to place, and the ways place and identity influence once another on the personal and communal level. Participating artists hail from Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and the U.S. Several are based in metro Phoenix. The exhibition is curated by Miriam Del Saz and Yolanda Franco. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

See work by Gina DeGideo at Eye Lounge. Gina DeGideo

Roosevelt Row

“Along the Way”

Gina DeGideo has spent five years photographing everyday encounters using a simple camera and film. For her first exhibition as a member of the Eye Lounge artist collective, DeGideo is showing images from this photographic journey marked by “revelation of unexpected beauty and peace.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“A Matter of Trust”

Artists Keely Finucane and Rick Naimark collaborated on a new series of works, which feature pieces combining elements by each artist. They’re being exhibited at Coe House, located at 365 North Fourth Avenue, where Third Friday hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“Decode the Distant”

monOrchid is showing works by Matt Priebe, an artist who hails from Denmark. The exhibition features mixed-media artworks that “explore the interaction between the past and the present, evoking an inevitable sense of nostalgia.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See works by Monica Lee Johnson in the shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. Monica Lee Johnson

“The Wonders of Nature”

Xico Arte y Cultura is showing cyanotype works by Monica Lee Johnson in one of three new exhibitions inside the shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Xico Facebook page.

“Cuba”

Head to MoVida 602, artist Lalo Cota’s gallery at 116 East Roosevelt Street, to explore an exhibition featuring photographs by Jon Linton. Third Friday hours for “Cuba: A Journey Through the Lost City of Havana” are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the artist’s Facebook page.

Brianna Campbell

See works by Brianna Campbell at Warehouse 1005, located at 1005 North First Street, where you can also explore artworks by additional creatives who participate in PSA Art Awakenings programs. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the PSA Art Awakenings website.

EXPAND See Brianna Campbell's work at Warehouse 1005. Brianna Campbell

Grand Avenue

“Better in Tune with the Infinite”

See works by illustrator and painter Cinque Smith at {9} The Gallery. The artist is showing works that reflect her “journey overcoming insecurities and pushing boundaries.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“Not Your Cheese”

See new paintings by prolific painter Abe Zucca inside Abe Zucca Gallery, which shares space with Abloom Salon at 1301 Grand Avenue. Third Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Get more information on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See Claire A. Warden's work at Shortcut Gallery. Claire A. Warden

Central Corridor

“Mimesis”

Stop by Shortcut Gallery, an art space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe, to see works created by Claire A. Warden, who uses a photographic process that incorporates mark making and saliva. Warden notes that these works are “grounded in issues of identity, the other, and the psychology of knowledge and power.” Third Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Get details on the Facebook exhibit page.

“Partition”

New City Studio, located inside New City Church at 1300 North Central Avenue, is showing works by Hunter Zelner, whose paintings explore the fragmentation and fragility of memory. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the New City Studio Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Beth Ames Swartz at Bentley Gallery. Beth Ames Swartz

More Art Shows

“The World Beyond”

For this exhibition inspired by a local TV program that spotlighted science fiction and horror films, which ran from 1964 to 1988, The Hive gallery is showing works by more than a dozen artists, including Denise Dominguez, Luster Kaboom, Eric Mengel, and Kimberly Smith. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“Altered State”

Puerta’s Gallery, located at 1619 East McDowell Road, will be showing dozens of works addressing the legalization of marijuana and the stigma associated with marijuana use. Participating artists include Jeff Robinson, David Brady, Carolyn Sechler, Pam O’Neil, and Dorri Thyden. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.