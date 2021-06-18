You Can Buy Tickets to Hamilton at ASU Gammage Very Soon

- Local
Monday, June 21, is going to be a big day for fans of Broadway in general and Hamilton in particular: At 10 a.m. Arizona time, tickets for the smash hit musical's fall 2021 run at ASU Gammage in Tempe go on sale to the public. (And we probably don't need to tell you that they're going to go quickly.)
Here are the rules, according to the ASU Gammage press release:
"There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $149 with a select number of premium seats from $299 available for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. The ASU Gammage Box Office is closed for in-person sales. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 online at asugammage.com or Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 480-965-3434."
Hamilton's run at ASU Gammage will last five weeks, from September 8 to October 10. The Tempe engagement represents the kickoff of the fall national tour of the show.
"The pent-up emotion and excitement for the return to live theater is off the charts, and there’s no better way to welcome Broadway back to Arizona than with the opening of Hamilton," Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Executive Director of ASU Gammage, said in a press release.
Hamilton was scheduled to run at ASU Gammage from October 13 to 18, 2020, before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its first run at Gammage was January 30 through February 25, 2018.
