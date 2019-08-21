Hey, Creatives! Check Out These New Calls for Art

If you're an Arizona creative with a bit of extra time on your hands this summer, invest a little energy in yourself. Several significant artist opportunities just opened up, so now is the time to see which ones might be a good match for your own unique skills and talents. Here's a look at several calls for art, plus a grant opportunity, to help you get started.

Art in the Parks

Due Tuesday, September 3

Tempe Arts and Culture is looking for creatives to perform at city parks and share work in city exhibition spaces, as well as artists to design and create works of public art. They're also seeking artists to become involved in various ways with city cultural venues including Tempe Center for the Arts and Tempe History Museum. They're currently accepting proposals from visual artists for the Arts in the Parks program, with a focus on projects that engage communities near Tempe parks. The city plans to award one $1,000 artist stipend per park.

Youth performing in Ballet Arizona's The Nutcracker at Symphony Hall. Rosalie O'Connor

The Nutcracker Youth Auditions

Due Sunday, September 8



Ballet Arizona just announced this year's youth audition date for The Nutcracker, which features choreography by Ib Andersen and music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Ballet Arizona will perform The Nutcracker with the Phoenix Symphony from December 13 to 24 at Symphony Hall. Auditions happen at Ballet Arizona, 2835 East Washington Street, on Sunday, September 8. Boys ages 9 to 18 audition from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Girls ages 9 to 12 audition from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Girls ages 13 to 18 audition from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Registration begins one hour before each audition time, and must be completed 30 minutes before the audition time.

Ballet Arizona Female Company Dancer

Open deadline

Company auditions for the 2019-20 season have closed, but the company is currently accepting video auditions for a female company dancer. Interested dancers should submit a video with four specific elements noted on the Ballet Arizona website, along with a curriculum vitae, head shot, and two to three dance photographs that show their body proportions and line.

Community Mural Project

Due Sunday, September 15

Urban Land Institute Arizona is looking for artists to participate in a community mural project in Mesa's Guerrero Park neighborhood. Artists can apply individually or as a team. Project budgets are $15 per square foot for emerging artists and $25 per square foot for established artists. Apprentice artists will receive $250. Participating artists must attend related events.

EXPAND Jeffrey DaCosta's Decoy was exhibited in Scottsdale for a previous IN FLUX cycle. Lynn Trimble

IN FLUX Temporary Art Projects

Due Friday, September 20

Applications are now open for the IN FLUX Cycle 9 multicity temporary art project that includes Chandler, Glendale, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Projects vary by city. Phoenix is looking for visual art, dance, music, or other performance art to be presented in community settings. Scottsdale is seeking sculptural installations for public spaces. Opportunities range from $5,000 to $10,000. Interested artists are invited to attend the pre-submittal meeting at Fate Brewing Company, happening in conjunction with Artlink's Mixed Media Happy Hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27.

EXPAND Evelyn Toh performed in Fragment for NobleMotion Dance during Breaking Ground 2019. Lynn Lane

Breaking Ground Festival

Due Tuesday, October 15

CONDER/dance just opened its application process for the next Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance and Film Festival, which will feature dance works created by choreographers working in and beyond Arizona. In addition to main stage performances, Breaking Ground also includes short Tiny Dances performed on 4-by-4-foot stages, as well as dance films. Main stage honorariums are $150. Tiny Dance honorariums are $50. Breaking Ground 2020 happens Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25, at Tempe Center for the Arts. Submissions will be adjudicated by choreographers Carley Conder, Pamela Pietro, and Jenny Gerena.

Research and Development Grants

Due Friday, October 25

Arizona Commission on the Arts and Arizona Community Foundation have put out the call for the latest round of Artist Research and Development Grants, which are open to Arizona artists in any discipline who live and work in Arizona. Emerging and established artists can apply. Grants can be used to create new work, explore new techniques, experiment with new materials or technologies, or create new strategies for "engaging your community of practice." Up to 30 grants will be awarded, in the range of $3,000 to $5,000.