A National Book Award Finalist, Hologram Talks, and Other Metro Phoenix Art News

Look for this collaborative mural at The Hive.

The arts march on in metro Phoenix, as they must. Here's a quick look at recent art news and events from around the Valley — museums reopening, new murals, and more. Friendly reminder: Check mask and social distancing policies before you venture out.

Murals Highlight Voting



La Morena worked with several fellow artist to paint a new Vote Out Hate mural at The Hive, a creative space located at 2222 North 16th Street. Bacpac painted They Risked Death to Vote; You Don’t Have To on Seventh Avenue near the I-10 freeway.

EXPAND Poet Natalie Diaz is a 2020 National Book Awards finalist. Arizona State University

National Book Awards



Poet Natalie Diaz, who teaches in the MFA creative writing program at ASU, was recently named a finalist in the poetry category for the 2020 National Book Awards. Diaz was recognized for her recent work, Postcolonial Love Poem. Winners will be named on November 18.

Augmented Reality Artworks



Scottsdale Arts has added an augmented reality component to its Canal Convergence temporary art experience happening in Old Town Scottsdale starting on November 6. Featured elements include holograms of artists talking about their work.

EXPAND New Arizona Lottery scratchers feature art by Lalo Cota. Arizona Lottery

Lottery Ticket Artwork

Several new Arizona Lottery scratcher tickets include artwork Lalo Cota, whose murals dotting the downtown landscape incorporate skulls and other traditional Mexican imagery. The tickets cost $5 and the highest prize is $50,000.

Breakfast Club Exhibit

It’s been 20 years since artist Beth Ames Swartz founded a collaborative community called the Artists’ Breakfast Club. Now dozens of participants are part of a group show that continues through December 31 at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, located at 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale.

Desert Nights, Rising Stars

The ASU Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing recently announced that its 2021 writing conference happening in February 2021 will be a virtual event. Scholarship opportunities will be open from October 12 through November 15.

A small sampling from "Portraits & Icons" artworks. FOUND:RE Phoenix

‘Portraits & Icons’

More than 100 figurative works by dozens of Arizona-based artists are on view at FOUND:RE Phoenix, located at 1100 North Central Avenue. Featured artists include David Dauncey, Rigo Flores, Frank Gonzales, Maggie Keane, and Lisa Von Hoffner.

Cosanti Tours Resume

Cosanti, which is home to the former design and architectural studios for Paolo Soleri, has resumed public tours. Tours are limited to eight people each, and participants are required to wear masks. The site is located at 6433 East Doubletree Ranch Road in Paradise Valley. Adult tickets are $15.

National Theater Grant

Borderlands Theater in Tucson received a New England Foundation for the Arts grant that will help fund the development of a multimedia touring show called Antigone at the Border with partners that include Phoenix-based Teatro Bravo.

EXPAND Checking out Mucho Más Art Studio before the recent expansion. Lynn Trimble

Mucho Mas Expansion

The Mucho Mas Art Studio located at 1736 East McDowell Road recently expanded its exhibition, retail, event, and workshop space. The studio shows and sells works by Emily Costello, Patrick Murillo, and Kathy Cano-Murillo.

New Art Classes

Shemer Art Center, located at 5005 East Camelback Road, recently opened registration for November and December classes in drawing, painting, ceramics, and other mediums. Class sizes are limited and masks are required. Class costs vary.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The IndigeDesign Collab is projecting works by indigenous creatives onto outdoor spaces in Roosevelt Row during an event called Rise 2 Vote, which takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on October 12. The event will also be livestreamed.

EXPAND Sculptor Ray Villafane is showing work in downtown Phoenix. Villafane Studios

Strange Encounters

Renowned sculptor and pumpkin carver Ray Villafane is showing 15 installations in outdoor spaces and storefront windows in downtown Mesa from October 17 to November 8. Villafane is a judge on the Food Network show Outrageous Pumpkins.

Haunted Phoenix History

Marshall Shore is leading a socially distanced walking tour of “historic and ghostly haunts” in downtown Phoenix from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17. Tickets are $20, and masks are required for all participants.

Ana Teresa Fernández, Of Bodies and Borders 1 (performance documentation), 2017, oil on canvas, 54 x 94 inches. Ana Teresa Fernández and Gallery Wendi Norris

Exhibit Catalog

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art launched a Kickstarter crowdsourcing campaign to raise $6,000 for a catalog for its previous “Counter-Landscapes” exhibit featuring works by 23 feminist artists exploring climate change, identity, migration, and other themes. The deadline to donate is October 31.

The Playground

An indie theater group called Space 55 has created an online pop-up academy for the performing arts, which is offering 10 workshops taught by nine creatives with expertise in playwriting, storytelling, songwriting, sketch comedy, and more. Single workshops are $30.

Arizona Theatre Company Season

Arizona Theatre Company will resume its Herberger Theater Center performances in February, with a six-show mainstage season that will launch with a reduced audience size. Productions will be recorded for those who prefer ticketed online viewing. The season will include Justice a musical work about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor.

Museum Reopenings

The i.d.e.a. Museum located at 150 West Pepper Place in Mesa is reopening to the public on November 7, following a limited capacity opening for members on October 31. The Arizona Museum of Natural History located at 53 North Macdonald in Mesa will have the same opening dates.

Phoenix College History

Novelist and alumna Stella Pope Duarte authored Our Past. Your Future. The History of Phoenix College, a coffee-table book on the 100-year history of Phoenix College, which includes an introduction by Arizona state historian Marshall Trimble. The book costs $29 and is available on the college’s website. All proceeds benefit student scholarships.