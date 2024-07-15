More than half of Arizona men are unmarried, says a new study

Single and ready to mingle? If you're looking for a man, Arizona might be the place.
A new study puts the Grand Canyon State in the top 10 when it comes to the percentage of men who are unmarried.
Law firm Melone Hatley, P.C., commissioned the study, which looks at 2022 census data.
Arizona comes in 10th in the study, which showed that 48.60% of the men were married, 2.70% were widowers, 10.50% were divorced, 1.30% were separated and 37% never married, for a total of 51.40% unmarried.
New Mexico has the most unmarried men, with 55.7% of the male population not currently married. Of this, 39.8% have never been married, along with 11.4% who are divorced, 3% who are widowed and 1.4% who are separated.
Rounding out the top 10 is 2. Louisiana, 3. Rhode Island, 4. Nevada, 5. Mississippi, 6. New York, 7. California, 8. Vermont, 9. (tie) Alaska, 9. (tie) Ohio and 10. Arizona.
Of course, one of the reasons there are so many unmarried men in Arizona could be our state's status as one of the worst states for singles.
According to a recent study by Spokeo, based on positive factors such as higher percentages of never-married adults, people who volunteer, registered voters and mental-health providers, as well as negative factors such as the number of romance crime victims per capita, unemployment rates, number of people who are likely to ghost you and high cost of living, Arizona was only second to Florida on the list of bad states for singles.