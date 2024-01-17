40 photos of the 2024 Phoenix No Pants Light Rail Ride

click to enlarge These participants of Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride were all smiles. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix resident Jonathon Harley wore a neon-green swimsuit reminiscent of the mankini made famous by Borat. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge People on the No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024 on Sunday began removing their pants at noon. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Waiting at the Valley Metro Rail station at Dunlap and 19th avenues for a train to downtown Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Several No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024 participants wore fishnet stockings or pantyhose. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge These No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024 participants wore fun and colorful underwear. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Participants of Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride gathered at the Valley Metro Rail station at 19th and Dunlap avenues before boarding an eastbound train. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A group of No Pants Light Rail Ride participants pose for a photo before getting ready to ride. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge People of all ages participated in Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge No Pants Light Rail Ride participants board a Valley Metro Rail train. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A Fox 10 camerawoman films participants of Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge No Pants Light Rail Ride participants head for downtown Phoenix aboard an eastbound Valley Metro train. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge These light rail riders wore shirts, shoes and underwear but didn't have any pants on. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Michael Maurer (right), one of the organizers of Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride, aboard an eastbound Valley Metro train during the event. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge No Pants Ride participants are encouraged to act naturally to maintain the idea that they just simply forgot to wear pants. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Some No Pants Ride participants drew attention to themselves while aboard the Valley Metro trains, though. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This couple brought their commuter cups along for the No Pants Light Rail Ride. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Some No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024 participants wore unique underwear. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The eastbound Valley Metro Rail train used by No Pants riders was packed with people. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Headed for downtown Phoenix aboard an eastbound Valley Metro Rail train during the No Pants Light Rail Ride. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Las Vegas resident Karmyn Blaylock (third from right) traveled to Phoenix to celebrate her 40th birthday during the No Pants Light Rail Ride. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge No Pants Light Rail participants pose for a photo at the Valley Metro Rail station at Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix resident Sorritta Williams, left, participated in the No Pants Light Rail Ride with her four children. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge No Pants Light Rail Ride participants deboarded at the Valley Metro Rail station at Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street before heading to Walter Studios. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix residents and friends Jacob Johnson (left) and Brendan Ponder (right) respectively dressed as Jay and Silent Bob for the No Pants Light Rail Ride. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge These No Pants Light Rail Ride participants took a westbound Valley Metro train from Mesa. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride organizers created sidewalk chalk art at the Valley Metro Rail station at Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street to direct participants to the mid-ride meetup at Walter Studios. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge No Pants Light Rail participants pose for a photo at the Valley Metro Rail station at Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge They're on their way to Walter Studios for the mid-ride meetup and social gathering. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Participants of Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride head for Walter Studios for the mid-ride meetup. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Onlookers watch participants of Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride walking to Walter Studios. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Participants of Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride congregated at Walter Studios to a mid-ride meetup and social gathering. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge No Pants Light Rail Ride participants enjoyed drinks, dance music and conversation at Walter Studios near Roosevelt and Seventh streets. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Some of the 100-plus people who participated in Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Neither of these people are wearing pants. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Participants of Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride got 360-degree photos taken at the mid-ride meetup. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Walter Studios hosted the mid-ride meetup during Phoenix's No Pants Light Rail Ride. Benjamin Leatherman

They came, they rode and they didn’t wear pants. Hundreds of local residents dropped trou and boarded Valley Metro Rail trains on Sunday during Phoenix’s No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024.The urban prank, which was staged for the first time since 2020, involved participants without any pants, skirts or shorts on (but wearing undergarments and other clothing items) riding the light rail into downtown Phoenix.After gathering at Valley Metro Rail stations in Mesa or north Phoenix, participants removed their pants at noon and then climbed aboard light rail trains. They then traveled to the Valley Metro station at Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street before deboarding and walking to Walter Studios for a meetup and social gathering.A wide variety of people went pantsless in public during the event. Young and old. Couples and families. Friends and co-workers. Some participants wore fun and colorful underwear. A few even came in costume. Jacob Johnson and Brendan Ponder of Phoenix, for instance, dressed as Jay and Silent Bob from director Kevin Smith’s films.Most people participated in Phoenix’s No Pants Light Rail Ride for fun. Las Vegas resident Karmyn Blaylock came to the Valley to celebrate her 40th birthday during the event."I wouldn't have missed it for the world," she says.Others participated in the No Pants Ride because of the event’s body-positive nature. Valley resident Sorritta Williams brought her daughter and three sons because she felt it taught them to respect others.“I think it's important for boys to understand that it doesn't matter what a girl has on, she's still a human at the end of the day,” Williams says. “Our bodies are beautiful and everybody deserves to be respected.”Here’s a look back at those who participated in Phoenix’s No Pants Light Rail Ride 2024.