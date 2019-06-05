The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Your plans have arrived. This week, you can find peace during Yoga in the Rainforest, score the winning numbers at Big Gay Bingo, and sip the brown stuff during National Bourbon Day. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Relaxation ahead. India Bee Yoga

Yoga in the Rainforest

Breathing is the foundation of yoga, but how will any of us be able to inhale and exhale calmly with pollution on the rise? Yoga in the Rainforest is a great way to stretch your body and global consciousness. Bring your own mat and reusable water bottle to Butterfly Wonderland. Practice your child pose as 3,000 beautiful winged insects flutter around you. Proceeds from the class benefit the Butterfly Wonderland Foundation, which promotes the conservation of rainforests and educating citizens on the environment.

Nama-stay a while starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at 9500 East Vía de Ventura in Scottsdale. The hourlong session is $20. Jason Keil

EXPAND For when temperatures hit the 100s. Just Roughin’ It Adventure Company

Stay Cool When Hiking in the Heat

Our unseasonably cool weather can inspire amateur hikers to be heroes at Camelback Mountain and the Grand Canyon. This misplaced courageousness can lead to heat illness or death. If you want to be smart about outdoor exercise before the mercury starts to rise, head over to the Just Roughin’ It Adventure Company for a seminar titled Stay Cool When Hiking in the Heat. Experts will share how to avoid dehydration while running, climbing, or just getting some sun.

Lace up your hiking boots and stride over at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at 8658 East Shea Boulevard, #175, in Scottsdale. This is a free event. Jason Keil

You might say artist Joan McGue is a triple threat. Shemer Art Center

'Triad Triptychs'

It’s often said that good things come in threes, from the leaves on a lucky clover to the Three Little Pigs. In art, it takes the form of three-piece artworks called triptychs, including Hieronymous Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights. See how Arizona artists are tackling the triptych as Shemer Art Center, 5005 East Camelback Road, presents its “Triad Triptychs” exhibit, featuring works by nearly three dozen creatives working in diverse media from painting to photography. The free opening reception happens from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. Participating artists include Dan Aponte, Kimberly Harris, Augustin Vargas, Kim Walker, and many more. Lynn Trimble

Natasha Leggero

It’s an achievement when any show that doesn’t star Daniel Tosh or Cartman runs longer than one season on Comedy Central. Natasha Leggero’s historical satire sitcom Another Period, which she also co-created, ran for three. The achievement is a testament to the comedian’s sharp sense of humor. Her keen comedic voice is also apparent in her stand-up, where she skewers our current reality-show loving culture by saying that TLC, the home of the shows 90-Day Fiance and My 600-Pound Life, stands for “toddlers, lunatics, and cake.”

Get ready to laugh at 7:30 and 9 p.m. on Friday, June 7, with additional shows on Saturday, June 8, at CB Live, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard. Tickets are $25. Jason Keil

First Friday Poetry Series

Changing Hands Tempe continues its First Friday Poetry series with readings by two magnificent poets. First up is Benjamin Aleshire, who uses his manual typewriter to compose stanzas for strangers. The troubadour will be reading from his book titled Currency. New Orleans native Skye Jackson will be reading from A Faster Grave, the latest collection of her work. If you’re ready to share your own work, there will be an open reading following the presentation.

Get taken by the rhythm at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Summer Opening Party

Be one of the first people to see the new “Mutual Reality: Art on the Edge of Technology” exhibit at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, when the museum holds its free Summer Opening Party at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7. It’ll also be your first chance to see a site-specific installation called “Back Round by Aakash Nihalani” inside the SMoCA Lounge. The summer art lineup includes “southwestNET: Shizu Saldamando,” featuring portraits of people of color — including punks, queers, activists, and artists. There’s a new exhibition of contemporary glass art as well, which includes an exquisite, poignant work called The Weight of Lost Friendship, created by artist Charlotte Potter. Several of the artists, including Nihalani and Saldamando, will be on hand to discuss their work. And there will be a cash bar. Lynn Trimble

Old School! '90s R&B and Hip-Hop Dance Party

Remember back in the day when your partner broke your heart? It’s not the end of the road. Show that heartbreaker that you got your groove back at the return of Old School! ‘90s R&B and Hip-Hop Dance Party. DJs Slick 76 and Melo return to the turntables this summer to spin everything from “Return of the Mack” to Wu-Tang Clan. Get on the floor and let everyone know that you run the show.

Players and playettes, play on at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $3 to $5. Jason Keil

Exploring Taliesin West. Andrew Pielage/Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Discovery Day

Head over to Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home in Scottsdale, where you can help celebrate the famed architect’s birthday, and explore an intriguing mix of live music, film screenings, and creative activities. Discovery Day at Taliesin West, 12621 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Register in advance if you want to join the fun, which includes interactive textile and design demonstrations, a display of projects made by Wright apprentices, a cyanotype photography workshop, a bridge-building activity, and an artisan market with jewelry, pottery, and other creative offerings. The 2017 film Frank Lloyd Wright: The Man Who Built America screens at 12:15 p.m. Last entry is 3 p.m. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND The First Friday After Party CleanUp starts at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Lynn Trimble

First Friday After CleanUp Party

Sometimes thousands of people descend on Roosevelt Row during First Friday art walks. Not everyone’s keeping it classy, which means there’s more than a little tidying up that needs to happen the morning after. That’s where volunteers come in, along with a Local First Arizona member called 850zip. The group has organized a First Friday After CleanUp Party along with Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, which is home to one of the area’s art galleries. If you’re 21 or older, you can help out between 8 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8. Just show up at the cathedral, 100 West Roosevelt Street, and be ready to work between First Avenue and Seventh Street from Garfield and Portland. Volunteers can head to nearby Bliss ReBar after they’re done to celebrate making a difference in their own little corner of the world. Visit 850zip on Facebook. Lynn Trimble

Arizona Rattlers

With the drama around the Arizona Cardinals finding a quarterback at the NFL Draft, you may not have noticed that there is a winning football team in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Rattlers are lighting things up in the Indoor Football League and are in a position to take home a championship this year. To keep the momentum going, the team will take on their in-state rivals, the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

Catch all the action at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $5 to $145.25. Jason Keil

Big Gay Bingo

Ready your dauber, because someone is going to call your number. Pink Church PHX, a local LGBT-affirming Pentecostal organization, is putting on Big Gay Bingo. Stop by Stacy’s at Melrose for your chance to win some cash. If you don’t get to fill up your game card and call out “Bingo,” you can grab a slice of pizza and buy some raffle tickets for additional prizes.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the balls start rolling at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at 4343 North Seventh Avenue. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Hot Import Nights

Are you looking to take your ride to the next level? The traveling automobile festival Hot Import Nights is stopping in Scottsdale. There will be top car crews, vendors, and hundreds of vehicles on display to help inspire your next project. There are more inside to rev your engine, including awards for the best car, a DJ competition, and a battle for the title of Miss Hot Import Nights Model.

Check out the fastest and most furious cars from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road in Scottsdale. Tickets are $10 to $75. Jason Keil

EXPAND Gregory Ware knows the devil is in the details. Southwest Gardener

Hotter Than Hades Plant Sale

Hardcore gardeners aren’t discouraged by high temperatures this time of year. Instead, they rise to the challenge, by choosing plants that actually like the heat — then giving them all the water and other TLC necessary to weather the desert environment. If you’re eager to up your summer gardening game, but not sure how to do it, pop into the Hotter Than Hades Plant Sale, happening from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Local grower Gregory Ware will be there, helping you make great choices, at Southwest Gardener, 300 West Camelback Road. They’ve got plenty of gardening supplies for sale, if you need a fresh pair of gloves or cheerful apron to help you get into that summer planting spirit. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Now, that's a spectacular classroom. Desert Botanical Garden

Vertical Vegetable Gardening

So you’d like to develop a green thumb, only your minimal space at home doesn’t seem nearly big enough for a nice garden. There’s a lot you can do with just a small balcony or patio, however, especially if you’ve got a few vertical gardening tricks up your sleeve. Liz Lonetti is teaching a class called Vertical Vegetable Gardening from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway. She’ll be talking about which vegetables do best in vertical garden, and sharing tips on garden design, soil selection, and more. The class costs $38, and it’s a great way to bring a bit more nature into your life. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND The good stuff. Southern Rail

National Bourbon Day

Southern Rail plans to get a jump on National Bourbon Day on Friday, June 14, with a week-long celebration. There will be bourbon-infused items and a bourbon flight offered, in which you can sample three of the smoothest spirits on the restaurant’s menu for $23. There will also be a Bourbon and Bitters dinner on Wednesday, June 12. Specials will include pulled pork on low country hoecake with bourbon-glazed peaches or a bacon, bourbon, and apple cobbler with oat gingersnap crumble.

Sip the brown stuff at 300 West Camelback Road from Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14. The AZ Collaborative Bourbon and Bitters Dinner featuring AZ Bitters Lab begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Tickets are $48. Jason Keil

Doing Jewish: A Story from Ghana

Doing Jewish: A Story from Ghana is a true story about becoming part of something bigger than yourself. Gabrielle Zilkha discovered a small synagogue in a village outside of Accra, the capital of the west African nation. The remote congregation had only recently discovered they were actually practicing a form of Judaism, so the filmmaker went on a five-year journey to find out how the religion reached such a remote location. The Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center is screening the 2016 film as part of its documentary series.

The movie begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at 122 East Culver Street. This is a free event, but RSVP by sending an email to lbell@azjhs.org. Jason Keil

EXPAND A man's best friend. Courtesy of Liberty Wildlife

Liberty Wildlife

Liberty Wildlife is an organization that helps rehabilitate ill and injured native species. Because of its mission, the conservatory isn’t open to the general public as often as a zoo is. When it does let the outside world in, the volunteer staff puts on a show. Visitors can go on a self-guided tour of the building, observe the birds of prey along the interpretive trail, or visit the interactive learning lab. Be sure to come early at 9:45 a.m. to catch the eagle feeding.

Explore Phoenix’s wild side from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at 2600 East Elwood Street. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, and $4 for school-age children. Jason Keil

EXPAND Embrace your inner theater geek. Roger Mastroianni

Spamilton — An American Parody

First there was Hamilton – An American Musical. Now, there’s Spamilton — An American Parody, which puts a silly, sarcastic spin on the Broadway sensation that won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2016. In Hamilton, Aaron Burr’s character sings about wanting to be in “the room where it happens.” With Spamilton, creator Gerard Alessandrini imagines a diva wanting to be “in film when it happens.” He folds riffs on other musicals, including The Book of Mormon, into the mix as well. Even puppets and a character inspired by the incredible challenge of trying to snag a Hamilton ticket on Broadway take center stage. Check it out at Phoenix Theatre, 1825 North Central Avenue, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Tickets start at $38. Lynn Trimble