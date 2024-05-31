 Your guide to the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo in Mesa this weekend | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo in Mesa this weekend

Thinking about getting some ink? More than 150 tattoo and body modification artists will be at the three-day event.
May 31, 2024
Artists from throughout the southwest will be at the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo in Mesa this weekend.
Artists from throughout the southwest will be at the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo in Mesa this weekend.

Thinking about getting some ink? You’re not alone. According to a 2023 survey by Statista, more than a quarter of Americans have at least one tattoo or want one. If you're in the latter category and would like something more badass than a skull or nautical star, head to Mesa this weekend for the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo.

The touring event, which will visit more than 30 different U.S. cities in 2024, will roll into the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West in Mesa from Friday to Sunday.

More than 150 artists from across the southwest will be tattooing and piercing inside the hotel’s Canyon Ballroom during the three-day event.

If you’re interested in attending and becoming a living canvas for their artwork, check out the following guide to the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo happening this weekend.
A tattoo artist works on a client during the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo's stop in Florida in April.
When and where is the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo?

The three-day event takes place from Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2, at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West, 860 N. Riverview in Mesa.

What are the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo hours?

The official hours of the expo are as follows:
  • Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

How much is admission?

Daily admission is $25 per person and a weekend pass is $40 person. Tickets can only be purchased at the door.

Are there discounts?

Yes. There’s a $5 discount on admission on Friday if you enter before 5 p.m.

Age limits

The expo is open to all ages but children must be accompanied by an adult. All attendees must be 18 or older with a valid government-issued ID to get a tattoo or piercing.

Getting there

Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West is located northwest of Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway. Here are the best routes via nearby freeways:
  • Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway: Take Exit 10 for Dobson Road, head south and then turn right on Cubs Way.
  • Loop 101 Pima Freeway: Take Exit 52 for Rio Salado Parkway, go east and then turn left onto Riverview.

Parking

Free parking is available at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West.
Thinking about getting some ink?
Artist lineup

According to the expo’s website, more than 150 artists will be tattooing and piercing at event. Here’s a partial list of some of the artists who are scheduled to appear:
  • Louis Aguilar
  • Giovanni Ruiz
  • Tattoos by Siege
  • Pat Tatt
  • Dale Pemberton
  • Gabe Vasquez
  • Felipe Mermella
  • Batch Batchelor
  • El Boxer
  • Chino Arredondo
  • Joe Alvarado
  • Julian Galindo
  • Rene Chapa
  • Jorge Spidey Ruiz
  • Chicasso Pena
  • Bailey Chambers
  • El Boxer
  • Felipe Mermella
  • Louis Aguilar
  • Riley Alexander
  • Christina N Thomas Hernandez
  • Sarah Alvarez
  • Chris N Roxy
  • Albert Ortega
  • Chrystal Nevius

Giveaways

Giveaways will be raffled each day, including $1,200 of free tattoo work by the artist of your choice. According to the expo’s website, a raffle ticket will be included with admission.

What to eat and drink

The Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West offers a pair of on-site eateries: Curve Restaurant and Stats Sports Grill. Multiple bars, restaurants and cafes are also available at the Mesa Riverview shopping center near the hotel.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
