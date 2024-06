Your guide to the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo in Mesa this weekend

click to enlarge A tattoo artist works on a client during the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo's stop in Florida in April. Ink Masters Tattoo Expo

When and where is the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo?



What are the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo hours?



Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

How much is admission?



Are there discounts?



Age limits



Getting there



Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway: Take Exit 10 for Dobson Road, head south and then turn right on Cubs Way.

Loop 101 Pima Freeway: Take Exit 52 for Rio Salado Parkway, go east and then turn left onto Riverview.





Parking



click to enlarge Thinking about getting some ink? Allef Vinicius

Artist lineup



Louis Aguilar

Giovanni Ruiz

Tattoos by Siege

Pat Tatt

Dale Pemberton

Gabe Vasquez

Felipe Mermella

Batch Batchelor

El Boxer

Chino Arredondo

Joe Alvarado

Julian Galindo

Rene Chapa

Jorge Spidey Ruiz

Chicasso Pena

Bailey Chambers

El Boxer

Felipe Mermella

Louis Aguilar

Riley Alexander

Christina N Thomas Hernandez

Sarah Alvarez

Chris N Roxy

Albert Ortega

Chrystal Nevius

Giveaways



What to eat and drink



Thinking about getting some ink? You’re not alone. According to a 2023 survey by Statista, more than a quarter of Americans have at least one tattoo or want one. If you're in the latter category and would like something more badass than a skull or nautical star, head to Mesa this weekend for the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo.The touring event, which will visit more than 30 different U.S. cities in 2024, will roll into the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West in Mesa from Friday to Sunday.More than 150 artists from across the southwest will be tattooing and piercing inside the hotel’s Canyon Ballroom during the three-day event.If you’re interested in attending and becoming a living canvas for their artwork, check out the following guide to the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo happening this weekend.The three-day event takes place from Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2, at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West, 860 N. Riverview in Mesa.The official hours of the expo are as follows:Daily admission is $25 per person and a weekend pass is $40 person. Tickets can only be purchased at the door.Yes. There’s a $5 discount on admission on Friday if you enter before 5 p.m.The expo is open to all ages but children must be accompanied by an adult. All attendees must be 18 or older with a valid government-issued ID to get a tattoo or piercing.Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West is located northwest of Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway. Here are the best routes via nearby freeways:Free parking is available at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West.According to the expo’s website, more than 150 artists will be tattooing and piercing at event. Here’s a partial list of some of the artists who are scheduled to appear:Giveaways will be raffled each day, including $1,200 of free tattoo work by the artist of your choice. According to the expo’s website, a raffle ticket will be included with admission.The Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West offers a pair of on-site eateries: Curve Restaurant and Stats Sports Grill. Multiple bars, restaurants and cafes are also available at the Mesa Riverview shopping center near the hotel.