Your guide to the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo in Mesa this weekend

The touring event, which will visit more than 30 different U.S. cities in 2024, will roll into the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West in Mesa from Friday to Sunday.
More than 150 artists from across the southwest will be tattooing and piercing inside the hotel’s Canyon Ballroom during the three-day event.
If you’re interested in attending and becoming a living canvas for their artwork, check out the following guide to the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo happening this weekend.
When and where is the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo?
The three-day event takes place from Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2, at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West, 860 N. Riverview in Mesa.
What are the Ink Masters Tattoo Expo hours?
The official hours of the expo are as follows:
- Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
How much is admission?
Daily admission is $25 per person and a weekend pass is $40 person. Tickets can only be purchased at the door.
Are there discounts?
Yes. There’s a $5 discount on admission on Friday if you enter before 5 p.m.
Age limits
The expo is open to all ages but children must be accompanied by an adult. All attendees must be 18 or older with a valid government-issued ID to get a tattoo or piercing.
Getting there
Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West is located northwest of Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway. Here are the best routes via nearby freeways:
- Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway: Take Exit 10 for Dobson Road, head south and then turn right on Cubs Way.
- Loop 101 Pima Freeway: Take Exit 52 for Rio Salado Parkway, go east and then turn left onto Riverview.
Parking
Free parking is available at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West.
Artist lineup
According to the expo’s website, more than 150 artists will be tattooing and piercing at event. Here’s a partial list of some of the artists who are scheduled to appear:
- Louis Aguilar
- Giovanni Ruiz
- Tattoos by Siege
- Pat Tatt
- Dale Pemberton
- Gabe Vasquez
- Felipe Mermella
- Batch Batchelor
- El Boxer
- Chino Arredondo
- Joe Alvarado
- Julian Galindo
- Rene Chapa
- Jorge Spidey Ruiz
- Chicasso Pena
- Bailey Chambers
- El Boxer
- Felipe Mermella
- Louis Aguilar
- Riley Alexander
- Christina N Thomas Hernandez
- Sarah Alvarez
- Chris N Roxy
- Albert Ortega
- Chrystal Nevius