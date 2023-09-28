Best Arizona Red Wine

As Arizona's wine industry continues to grow, there are ever more wonderful state-produced wines to seek out and taste. We can't pretend to have tried them all, but some stick out as a bottle we won't soon forget. Case in point: Golden Rule Vineyards' 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery, located in Cochise in the southeastern part of the state, has created a cab that has notes of leather and dried fruits such as blueberries and prunes. It's not too tannic and it has a richness, a viscosity that's apparent from the first sniff in the glass to the time it lingers on the tongue after your glass is empty.