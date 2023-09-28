Best Arizona White Wine

We asked Google why we prefer red wine to white wine. Google told us it's because white wines are more acidic. But in Los Milics' Hannah's 2021 wine, we've found a white we don't just tolerate but love. Produced by Pavle Milic's Los Milics Vineyards in Elgin, Hannah's is a white blend described as the "inaugural Marsanne with notes of chamomile and mandarin and a hint of lemon flavor from Picpoul Blanc." The result is bright, a touch sweet without getting anywhere near cloying and dangerously drinkable. It's a little difficult to find in the wild, but it's currently on the wine list at FnB, the award-winning Scottsdale restaurant where Milic is the co-owner and runs the wine program. By the way, our white-wine-obsessed drinking companion tried Hannah's the same night we did. They loved it, too.