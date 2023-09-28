Best Asian Grocery Store

The Mesa supermarket and housewares store has everything you need for a Korean barbecue and more. The national chain store sells rice cookers ranging from basic models to top-of-the-line appliances and everything in between; portable barbecue grills are also within reach in the same aisle. Then, the diversity of barbecue meats is sold in bundles or individual portions, with pork belly or sirloin cuts ready to marinate with premade sauces imported from Korea, China, the Philippines, Vietnam and other Asian countries. The market also a wide range of seafood, some of which is flown in directly from the Fulton Fish Market, near where H Mart was founded in New York city in 1982. A Korean barbecue is not complete without banchan (side dishes), and banchan — kimchi, stir-fried fish cake, spicy squid and much more — is abundant and sold in to-go containers. Finish off your feast with unique desserts or a fruity, potent bottle of soju.