Best British Bakery

From Airheads to Zotz, if you want to find candy from the current times or decades past, Sweeties probably stocks it. The size of a small supermarket at 13,000 square feet, it's a sweets superstore in which customers can find everything from elusive black licorice brands to an impressive selection of Jelly Bellys and so much more. Whether you thrill to find Necco wafers and Moon Pies or tins of Hello Kitty candies, it's all here. And if you want to make sure, you can search the website before you go and even order online. It has a robust selection of Mexican and sugar-free candy, too, and a mind-boggling lineup of sodas. In the back corner, there's an area of nostalgic toys and games that includes dozens of Pez dispensers — but don't dawdle too long there because there's so much to see in the candy aisles. Pro tip: Sweeties puts holiday-themed goods on clearance once the season has passed; check the shelves at the back.