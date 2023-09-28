Best Candy Store

The Valley is no slouch when it comes to fresh produce, as anyone who's ever shopped at a farmers market can attest to. However, only a few purveyors provide decent peaches, and Amadio Ranch has the sweetest, juiciest fruits in town. These are the kind of peaches that drip down your chin when you bite into them and taste like candy. They seriously make you second-guess what you thought peaches tasted like before this. The donut peaches alone are life-changing, but Amadio also offers yellow, white, semi-cling and cling-free. Once you try them, you'll dream about these precious little bundles — which are usually sold in May and June — all year. Thankfully, they can be ordered in advance to pick up at the ranch or at local farmers markets (or in the case of Ahwatukee, at Amadio's own weekly farm stand). And if you want a reminder of the ambrosia they provide when they're not in season, Amadio Ranch owners Eric and Christina Amadio also run a cafe on-site at the farm called Peach Pit Bistro where you can get peach smoothies, shakes and pie, including peach pie in a jar.