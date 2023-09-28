Best Chicago Eats

The denizens of West Chicago would be lost without a good dog or beef sandwich every now and again, and though Portillo's is the hulking behemoth that stole the spotlight, Luke's remains the insider's spot for the best Chicago-style eats. Cary Del Principe has the pedigree to do this food right. He comes from a family that knows the steam tables and deli slicers of Chicago grub stands, and the institutional knowledge shows. The Vienna dogs have the telltale steam magic, the sausage is fat and juicy with great char, and Italian beef stands that take the time to roast their own rather than using processed, cryovac beef are getting hard to come by in Chicago, to say nothing of Phoenix. Plus, Luke's offers Chicagoland esoterica like corn roll tamales, pepper and egg sandwiches and a killer Maxwell Street Polish. The soda fountain is even loaded with RC Cola.