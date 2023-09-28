Best Chocolate

Jim and Maureen Elitzak, owners of Zak's Chocolate, know how to turn a hobby into a successful business. Since 2015, they've been making and selling made-to-order chocolate bars, truffles, bonbons, peanut butter cups and caramel turtles. The chocolates are made with locally sourced ingredients and ethically sourced beans. Everything is done by hand, from sorting through the cacao beans to the packaging, which adds that special element to any chocolate that you choose. The products taste distinctly different from each other because the beans come from different regions, but everything is exquisitely delicious. The product line also includes items like drinking chocolate, chocolate whipped honey and cacao nibs. Zak's ships their goodies nationwide, but if you're a local customer, you'll need to put in your order online or over the phone before arriving at the shop; they're currently only open for pickup.