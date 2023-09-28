Best Dim Sum

Dim sum translates to "touch the heart," and we know we always leave filled with love (and food) after a visit to Phoenix Palace. The Chandler eatery serves dim sum daily along with a full menu of Cantonese entrees. Here's how it works: One of many servers offers drinks and leaves an order form with Cantonese characters with matching translations on the table. The dim sum carts follow; a server removes the lid from each container to expose the contents and briefly describes each food. The less-expensive options include barbecue pork buns, shui mai and scallop dumplings. Then there are slightly more expensive items, such as roast duck, steamed chicken feet coated in a tangy sauce and beef tripe, a meaty yet gelatinous dish with a hint of ginger. Whatever you choose, it'll be a meal to remember.