Best Ethiopian Restaurant

If you visited Authentic EthioAfrican a few years ago, we implore you to go back. What started as a simple and sparse takeout counter has since evolved into a full-service, fully decorated sit-down restaurant where a meal is worthy of an evening. The food is designed for sharing and is the most fun split between a group. You can order the sega wot key stewed lamb and the defen meser lentils as single dishes, but the sharing platters are designed for two to four and offer a taste of everything. Giant plates are lined with spongy, tangy injera bread that is then dolloped with hearty spoonfuls of different curries and stews. The result is a color wheel of a plate with bright yellow chickpeas next to a deep, rich beef stew, followed by collard greens, bright pink beets and crisp white house-made cheese. The kicker to the whole experience is the coffee service. When sharing with friends, order the pot of coffee that comes in a traditional clay kettle topped with a smoking ember and is poured steaming hot into small espresso cups.