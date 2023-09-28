Best Hotel Restaurant

Scottsdale hotel restaurant Cala doesn't feel like it's in a hotel — or in Scottsdale. The restaurant, decorated with light woods, leathers, linen and greenery, feels like a little piece of the Mediterranean. The food also does its best to transport guests to far-away places and has something for everyone, from simple and familiar to exciting and complex. Try the Lumache a la Vodka, a creamy tomato-based sauce that blankets tender pasta, or the spicy calabrese pizza for a taste of Italy. The Moroccan chicken with Egyptian sesame seed dukkah and the muhammara, a spicy red pepper dip originally from Syria, expand the regional offerings. The flaming saganaki is a showstopper, with a block of fried kasseri cheese found on nearly every table, and the drinks enhance the already luxurious and elegant experience. If not for the party busses filled with bachelorette parties rolling past the patio, you'd hardly remember you're in Old Town.