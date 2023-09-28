 Best Hotel Restaurant 2023 | Cala Scottsdale | Food & Drink | Phoenix
Best Hotel Restaurant

Cala Scottsdale

Allison Young

Scottsdale hotel restaurant Cala doesn't feel like it's in a hotel — or in Scottsdale. The restaurant, decorated with light woods, leathers, linen and greenery, feels like a little piece of the Mediterranean. The food also does its best to transport guests to far-away places and has something for everyone, from simple and familiar to exciting and complex. Try the Lumache a la Vodka, a creamy tomato-based sauce that blankets tender pasta, or the spicy calabrese pizza for a taste of Italy. The Moroccan chicken with Egyptian sesame seed dukkah and the muhammara, a spicy red pepper dip originally from Syria, expand the regional offerings. The flaming saganaki is a showstopper, with a block of fried kasseri cheese found on nearly every table, and the drinks enhance the already luxurious and elegant experience. If not for the party busses filled with bachelorette parties rolling past the patio, you'd hardly remember you're in Old Town.

Best Fast Food

Casa de Falafel

Jackie Mercandetti Photo

What, you were expecting burgers and fries? Please. Fast food can be so much more than the usual preprocessed grease bomb, and with prices at the big chains rapidly ballooning, there's no longer an excuse not to seek something better. Casa de Falafel is the perfect example of a new breed of fast food restaurant — a local independent offering something fresh, cheap and delicious at a moment's notice. Ten dollars nets you a cup of lentil soup and a hefty wrap filled with cool vegetables, tahini, hot sauce or mango pickle if you like, and the restaurant's namesake — beautifully seasoned rings of crispy, hot, steaming falafel. There's beef and chicken shawarma if the thought of eating vegetarian freaks you out, but here's betting you won't miss the meat. This isn't cheap fast food that's better than most. It's great food that happens to be fast and cheap.

Best High-End Happy Hour

The Collins Small Batch Kitchen

The Collins Small Batch Kitchen

Local chef/restaurateur Christopher Collins takes happy hour to new heights 4-6 p.m. daily at his seasonal restaurant. You won't find ho-hum hummus or flaccid flatbread at The Collins; the "social hour" menu is packed with affordable ($8-14) but upgraded options. A solid selection of wine and cocktails mostly comes in at $10 or under, too, and draft beer is $5. Sample plates include charred shrimp risotto with Parmesan-chive risotto and arugula, shaved prime rib and brie sliders with truffle aioli and spicy tomato jam on Noble brioche, or short rib mac and cheese with Gruyere, Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce and bread crumbs. Even the onion dip made with sweet onions and chives is in a league of its own. And while other places might offer a discount on wings at happy hour, the barbecue chicken sliders with cashew slaw, also on Noble bread, are an upscale alternative. Everything can be enjoyed in a relaxed setting with plenty of natural light, wood accents and pretty blue nailhead-trimmed chairs. But get in early, because the place fills up for these deals.

Best Bargain Happy Hour

Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits

The extensive and generously portioned happy hour items at this independent Ahwatukee brewery/restaurant let you make a meal out of a huge list of chef-created appetizers for a ridiculously low price. Choose from more than a dozen items for $5.50-$10.50, while bargain booze includes house brews for $4.50 a pint, premium well drinks or wine by the glass for $5 and specialty cocktails for $8. Fill up with grilled seasoned avocado served with sourdough bread and pico de gallo, edamame with spicy Wicked sauce, crispy Brussels sprouts, hearty homemade hummus with tons of pita and veggies, baskets of boneless or cauliflower wings, pizzas and more. It runs 2-6 p.m. weekdays (and all day Wednesday), with a reverse happy hour from 9 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday. The expansive interior has a double-sided bar that's half inside, half outside, as well as a dog-friendly patio, making it a great place to watch games while enjoying the fresh air.

Best Breakfast

Joe's Diner

Lauren Cusimano

Located between Camelback and Indian School roads, the Melrose District is getting increasingly full of trendy eateries. But as the shiny new concepts move in, one spot is staying true to the classics. Joe's Diner, a bright yellow-painted brick building with green awnings and a tight parking lot, is often the scene of a long line of hungry customers waiting for breakfast. And Joe's is worth the wait. Order the pancakes, fluffy buttermilk creations made from a batter that rests overnight, creating bubbles that puff to perfection when they hit the griddle. If savory is more your jam, try the biscuits and gravy. The biscuits are another item that makes the most of the wonders of tangy buttermilk. Wash it all down with a coffee, served true diner-style: hot, black and in mugs that are an inch thick.

Best Brunch

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen

Bahar Anooshahr

SugarJam has hands down the best French toast in Phoenix. And the rest of the brunch menu is pretty outstanding as well. Chef and owner Dana Dumas moved her small bakery to bigger digs a few years ago and expanded the menu to fit the space. Her famous pies are still available but so are full brunch plates and cocktails. If you, like us, are hard-pressed to decide between chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and that amazing French toast, don't fret — the French toast comes as a side dish that can be paired with other items. We recommend ordering a side for the table so all of your brunch mates can taste the magic. On the weekend, SugarJam knows how to turn up, so come prepared for a party. If you prefer a quieter setting to enjoy your morning meal, we recommend visiting on a weekday.

Best Restaurant Patio

Ocotillo

With a name that nods to a desert plant, Ocotillo's nearly 1-acre space connects diners to the outdoors. Sure, you can sit inside the restaruant's sleek modern dining room and enjoy the hum of the guests and the bustle of the kitchen team as they craft wood-fired global fare. But, there's something innately calming about Ocotillo's back patio, which is landscaped with native plants, including a small grove of palo verde trees. When they bloom in the spring, their bright yellow flowers dot the grounds. After dark, strings of Edison bulbs set the mood to this backyard like space that invites you to linger. And you can — head toward the back of the property to Sidecar, Ocotillo's sister bar that crafts unique cocktails perfect for a nightcap.

Best Spendy Dinner With a View

Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion

A fancy-pants dinner with a panoramic view of the Valley below might be a birthday or anniversary trope, but whether or not you need an excuse to dress to the nines and drop a few hundred per head, Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion is the place to be these days. Christopher Gross rebuilt the Wrigley Mansion's flagship restaurant in his name, a sleek and sexy space perched high above the Arizona Biltmore offering a razor-sharp breed of no-compromises fine dining that's a rarity around these parts. Too many hilltop restaurants phone in the food, banking on the view to fill the reservation book. Not this one. Gross' contemporary French menu is as showy as it is skillful, a flawless parade of artistry and craft served by a staff that moves with the precision of a SWAT team. But don't make the mistake of thinking the view gets second billing. The tiny dining room was carefully designed to show it off, and there isn't a bad seat in the house.

Best Bar Food

The Brickyard Downtown

Tirion Boan

Bar food usually consists of the classics: wings, a pretzel, some version of a hot dog, maybe some pizza. But that is far from the case at The Brickyard Downtown, a swanky cocktail lounge in downtown Chandler. Not many bars have an executive chef, but at The Brickyard, Nick Gibbs commands a kitchen that consistently churns out exceptional bites. The menu is designed for sharing and sampling, so order a few cocktails and see how they pair with a variety of plates. Burrata served with apple mousse and pickled orange has a blend of creamy and citrusy flavors that complement the cocktails, while the lamb chimichangas offer a rich, warming contrast. Pork belly skewers served with honey soy and peanuts bring a savory note to the party, and churros elevated with berries, chocolate and creme Anglaise round out the experience.

Best Romantic Restaurant

Progress

Lauren Cusimano

Since it first debuted in 2017, the spot formerly known as Restaurant Progress has undergone an evolution. A few years later, its owners opened a wine shop next door called The Montecito. Over time, the two concepts merged, giving the dining room a bit more breathing room and allowing customers the opportunity to walk over to the wine room and select their own bottles off the shelf. Now called Progress, its romantic nature and exceptional food remain. Plan a date night to the Melrose District and impress your partner with a table on the cozy patio. If the evening turns chilly, heaters keep the twinkle-light-strung space nice and warm as you sip wine and watch expert chefs craft dishes in the open kitchen. Almost all of the tables at this small restaurant only seat two, so romance is on the menu.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2023

Best Of

