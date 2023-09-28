Best International Market

If you're an aspiring or seasoned chef, Lee Lee's is the place to explore. Embark on a delicious journey worldwide through the different aisles filled with items from every corner of the globe. If you're looking for authentic curry ingredients for your Thai- or Indian-inspired meal, the chain supermarket covers you with veggies, meats and spices. Are you looking to fry lumpia from the Philippines? You can buy them frozen in various brands or make them from scratch with thin lumpia wrapper packets, ground pork, cabbage and carrots; more than a few sweet chili dipping sauces are also offered here. Though much of the real estate is occupied by Asian food items, Lee Lee's is still the place to find things like Eastern European meats and dairy products, French potato chips and even regional American foods. Lastly, the supermarkets, with over 200,000 square feet spread within its three stores in Chandler, Peoria and Tucson, sell housewares to cook and present the global delicacies you are about to serve.