Best Jewish Deli

Almost every city in the Valley has at least one farmers market perfect for shopping and picking up your weekly produce al fresco. But of all the options, Uptown Farmers Market takes the cake, or bread, or breakfast sandwich. The first benefit to this market is its large footprint at NPHX Church and huge amount of parking. There's plenty of space to unload your kids, dogs and wagon and get yourself situated before entering the sea of white tents. Once you pass beneath the banner into the labyrinth of vendors, grab a coffee and start your stroll. Pick up some fresh bread from Proof or a croissant from Chacónne Patisserie, then fill your tote bag with fresh tomatoes, citrus and kale. If you're hungry in the moment, head to one of the multiple food trucks serving burritos, dumplings or acai bowls. And in the summertime, you don't have to worry about the heat, as much of the market conveniently moves inside the church for comfortable shopping.