Best Jewish Deli

This category nearly became an old-school/new-school battle for the ages in 2023, but Little Pickle's self-imposed hiatus makes it easy to pick a favorite. Goldman's lineage runs through Chicago rather than New York, which is why you'll often find Jerry Reinsdorf sitting out on the sidewalk, chomping a cigar and holding court with a team of White Sox scouts. Jerry knows where to hang. Goldman's doesn't have the panache or cachet of a Katz's or a Langer's, but it's a tasty local joint run by friendly folks who make great soups and a fine sandwich. Chicago roots mean the case is packed with kosher dogs, smoked fish and particularly good chopped liver. Most customers come for the corned beef and pastrami, both of which hit the spot, however you choose to dress them. Plus, the matzo balls are floaters, the chicken broth is salty and intense, and a bowl of icy cold beet borscht with a dollop of sour cream is a helluva tonic on a hot summer day.