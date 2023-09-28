Best Late-Night Dining

The pandemic took a bat to the kneecaps of Phoenix's late-night dining scene, and it still hasn't fully recovered. But Korean has proven to be one of late-night's most resilient subgenres, and it's often your best bet for grabbing something better than a 'Bertos. Korean anju (booze food) is ascendant, and Drunken Tiger remains our favorite purveyor thereof. Justin Jin Park's buzzy little pub slings soju and sustenance past midnight on the weekends, and you can stuff yourself silly with Korean fried chicken, tteokbokki, corn cheese and the like. This is the kind of brash, aggressive cuisine that's a religious experience when you're smashed, but unlike a lot of similar joints, Park's food tastes just as sharp when you're sober. The padak is crisp and craggy, the barbecue sizzles, and the fire chicken brings some serious flavor to back up its punishing heat.