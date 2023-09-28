Best Local Foodie Gift

We've loved Cutino Sauce Co. since it debuted as Homeboy's Hot Sauce in 2015, and we're not alone. From celebrity chefs like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, the fans of Jacob Cutino's hot sauces are found across the country. And the line of Cutino sauces has grown to include habanero sauces infused with strawberries and blueberries or earthy miso. Each tiny bottle packs a punch of spice that offers a satisfying burn but isn't tipping so far on the Scoville scale that it's scorching. For any avid cook or eater, these sauces make the perfect gift, available individually or in customizable four- or six-bottle sampler packs.