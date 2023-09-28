Best Local Foodie Gift

Fans of natural wines — or those who are curious to explore them — have a gold mine in the new Sauvage, which expanded this year from its humble beginnings as a petite bottle shop in The Churchill. Owner Chris Linga stocks only small-production natural wines, and the list rotates constantly, creating an always-fresh experience whether you want to try a pet-nat, orange wine or Old World red. The setting in itself is so charming and cozy that it warrants a look even if you just want to pop in for a digestif and a plate of high-end bar snacks or a dessert from theDinersaur. Situated in the historic Helen Anderson House, Sauvage rejects the typical cool, modern wine bar aesthetic in favor of rooms full of antique-style furnishings and quirky artwork. But the mood also changes depending on the time and day. It attracts a wide swath of wine drinkers, including couples stopping in with strollers for an afternoon tipple, hipsters pregaming before the club and energetic crowds enjoying live DJs later at night.