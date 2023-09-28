Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

We are blessed in metro Phoenix with a deep roster of tried-and-true Middle Eastern restaurants and markets, and yet we always return to Haji Baba. Why, you ask? Familiarity and comfort are factors. Virtually nothing has changed in the 20-plus years that we've been going there, from the menu options to the friendly service. But mostly, it's the food. Haji Baba makes the juiciest, most delicious chicken shawarma we've ever had, and the pungent garlic sauce it's served with is perfection. We frequently make room on the table for starters such as the crispy falafel and the flaky spanikopita. And we always leave time to step over to the market side of the space after our meal, where we add chunks of fresh feta cheese, Arabic coffee and bags of spices to our bill.