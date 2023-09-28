Best Pasta

This artisan pasta maker uses high-quality local ingredients to craft its fresh noodles and sauces. The pastas are made from freshly milled heritage grains, imparting a bit of nuttiness and toothsome bite. They come in a variety of shapes not regularly found on grocery store shelves, from seashell-shaped gnocchi sardi to twisty gemelli. And for those who can't eat gluten, but still want a comforting carby dish, Sonoran Pasta Co. has it covered with chickpea pastas. Pick up a pasta at a farmers or specialty market to make at home — or have a local restaurant do the work. Chefs at spots such as First and Last use Sonoran Pasta noodles for dishes like cacio e pepe.