Best Pastry Chef

Mark Chacón set out to become a professional violinist. After that, he became a journalist. And as much as we love our fellow writers, we are so thankful he found his true calling with baking. His exacting, precise pastries are a gift, and Phoenix struck the lottery when Chacón chose to call our desert city home. He settled here after traveling the globe to work at the world's best bakeries and restaurants, including Tartine in San Francisco and Chef Alice Waters' Chez Panisse. Now, he rolls immaculate croissants and laminates dough for Danishes from a tiny commercial kitchen in the Melrose District. These treats are worthy of any French patisserie, but customers can find his flaky, sweet, satisfying pastries around the Valley at Futuro, Moxie Coffee Co., Pizzeria Bianco and Pane Bianco, Peixoto Coffee Roasters, WeBe Coffee and more. Those in hunt of perfect pastries can also find the Chacónne Pattiserie stall at the Uptown Farmers Market.