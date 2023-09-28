Best Sandwiches

There's no shortage of excellent places to find bread baked fresh locally. Noble has been at it for over a decade, and while you can sample their breads at farmers markets and restaurants around the Valley, Noble Eatery showcases how that bread serves as an excellent foundation for a sandwich. The wood-fired deli and bakery is only open for lunch on weekdays, but you'll understand the midday rush once you sink your teeth into a soft pide (a Turkish bread) stuffed with tuna, beans, potatoes and farro and punched up with a Cabernet vinegar. The menu of sandwiches is small but hits all the right notes, ranging from turkey to an Italian, with breads that can withstand whatever is piled atop them. Be sure not to miss the rotating chef's specials, which have included Cubanos, meatball subs and roast beef.