Best Southern Food

The Larder + the Delta celebrates Southern cuisine, showcasing and evolving well-known dishes like shrimp and grits, Hoppin' John and blackened catfish. Chef Stephen Jones cooks seasonally, spotlighting Arizona produce and inviting diners to look beyond the classics with playful dishes that bring local ingredients to the fore, like shatteringly crisp chicken skins with oranges, dressed with honey from Twisted Bee Farms. The kitchen is open to the intimate dining room and L-shaped bar — offering a chef's table-like experience where you can watch them and the bartenders at their craft. The space is always humming but never loud, with a hip-hop playlist in the background as Jones' team puts on dinner and a show.