Best Taproom

Plant-based mac and cheese, meat-free Buffalo chick'n sandwiches and much more can be found at this vegan drive-thru that operates "on the lowdown" from 7-11 p.m. Monday through Friday out of Froth Coffee Roasters after the daytime business closes. This is vegan food so tasty it could convert even the most vehement carnivores. Co-owners Theron Evans and Jai Jones eschew plant-based burgers, which are widely available elsewhere, in favor of specialties that are mostly made in-house. Jones developed a faux cheese sauce from potatoes that may fool anyone not in the know, as would her ranch dressing. Even the mock chicken patties are remarkably meat-like, but the clincher is the homemade Buffalo sauce that, against all conventional wisdom, tastes as good or better than the version with real butter. The first vegan fast-food joint in the state, Lowdown is also speedy. It offers online ordering in advance but can whip up meals in five minutes or less if you decide to swing by on the fly, so vegan eaters in a hurry no longer have to settle for the boring no-cheese bean burrito or wait half an hour for their