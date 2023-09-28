Best Taproom

Locally made artwork, an always funky playlist and the glow of neon lights contribute to the casual, comfortable and welcoming atmosphere at The Wayward Taphouse. Owned by former Wren House Brewing Co. bartenders Hilda Cardenas and Tyler Goolie, the taphouse has an enviable beer list. Order a pint of an unusual brew from around the world, grab a skillfully poured Guinness or pick a colorful can of cider or wine from the fridge. Then, decide whether your night calls for a seat at the bar, a table outside on the large patio or a game of Scrabble on a coffee table at the sofas up front. The bar often hosts food pop-ups and food trucks, and customers are also welcome to order a slice from SnapBack Pizzeria right across the street.