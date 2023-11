Alanis Morissette will kick off her tour in Phoenix next year. Here’s how to get tickets

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is kicking off her next tour in Phoenix.The "Triple Moon Tour" hits Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on June 9, 2024. Morissette plans to play 31 shows across the country, ending in Inglewood, Calif.Special guests Morgan Wade and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Icon Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will accompany Morissette on tour.The North American tour follows Morissette’s sold-out world tour celebrating 25 years of “Jagged Little Pill,” named the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and one of the top worldwide tours of 2021 with over 500,000 tickets sold.Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale that runs from 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time to 10 p.m. Nov. 16. Fans can also sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Nov. 15 to secure access to presale tickets. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 on Morissette's website The full list of U.S. tour dates is below.June 12, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterJune 14, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionJune 16, Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by HuntsmanJune 19, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 20, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreJune 22, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank AmphitheaterJune 23, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaJune 26, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionJune 27, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekJune 29, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post PavilionJuly 2, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionJuly 3, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterJuly 5, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsJuly 6, Hartford, Conn., Xfinity TheatreJuly 9, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterJuly 10, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterJuly 16, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreJuly 17, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music CenterJuly 23, Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 24, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music CenterJuly 27, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterJuly 28, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance AmphitheaterJuly 31, Denver, Ball ArenaAug. 1, Salt Lake City, USANA AmphitheatreAug. 3, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreAug. 4, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterAug. 7, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreAug. 8, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure ArenaAug 10., Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum