 Alanis Morissette's 2024 concert in Phoenix: date, location and tickets | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Alanis Morissette will kick off her tour in Phoenix next year. Here’s how to get tickets

The "Triple Moon Tour" will come to town next summer.
November 10, 2023
Live Nation
Share this:
Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is kicking off her next tour in Phoenix.

The "Triple Moon Tour" hits Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on June 9, 2024. Morissette plans to play 31 shows across the country, ending in Inglewood, Calif.

Special guests Morgan Wade and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Icon Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will accompany Morissette on tour.

The North American tour follows Morissette’s sold-out world tour celebrating 25 years of “Jagged Little Pill,” named the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and one of the top worldwide tours of 2021 with over 500,000 tickets sold.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale that runs from 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time to 10 p.m. Nov. 16. Fans can also sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Nov. 15 to secure access to presale tickets. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 on Morissette's website.

The full list of U.S. tour dates is below.

June 9, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 12, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
June 14, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
June 16, Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
June 19, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheater
June 23, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
June 26, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
June 27, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 29, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 2, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 3, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
July 5, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 6, Hartford, Conn., Xfinity Theatre
July 9, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
July 10, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 16, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 17, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
July 23, Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
July 27, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
July 28, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 31, Denver, Ball Arena
Aug. 1, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 3, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 4, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Aug. 7, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 8, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Aug 10., Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sophia Biazus
Sophia Biazus

Trending

Moone Records marks 10 years with a two-day Phoenix festival

Music News

Moone Records marks 10 years with a two-day Phoenix festival

By Amy Young
Here's the lineup for both weekends of Innings Festival 2024 in Tempe

Festivals

Here's the lineup for both weekends of Innings Festival 2024 in Tempe

By Grace Mack
Alt-rockers Mudhoney bring the attitude to Phoenix this week

Rock

Alt-rockers Mudhoney bring the attitude to Phoenix this week

By Tom Reardon
Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Phoenix next year. Here are the details

Concerts

Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Phoenix next year. Here are the details

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation