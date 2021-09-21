Guide to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies at Phoenix Raceway — tickets, schedule and more

The annual EDM festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Oct. 7 and 8 will offer two nights of beats and bass as more the 50 DJs and producers will perform on multiple stages. This year’s headliners include Tiësto, Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child, ATLiens, Slushii and Dabin — and that’s just during the first night of the event. The rest of the schedule is just as loaded up with famous names, including Zhu, Zeds Dead, Madeon and dozens more.
There will also be a silent disco, a “Roller Rave,” a local DJ stage, multiple photo ops and dozens of vendors at the outdoor festival.
What else is in store for Goldrush: Sonoran Skies? Check out our extensive guide to the event, which includes ticket info, the full lineup and everything else you’ll need to know before heading to the event.
When and where is Goldrush: Sonoran Skies happening?
Goldrush: Sonoran Skies is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale.
What are the hours of Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night.
How much is Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
General admission is $119.50 per day or $179.50 for the entire festival. GA+ tickets, which include express entry and premium restrooms, are $149.50 per day and $269.50 for the weekend.
VIP passes offer the same perks plus a souvenir lanyard and access to exclusive viewing areas and lounges and are $259.50 each day and $379.50 for both Saturday and Sunday. Platinum admission is $429.50 to $699.50 and features all previously mentioned amenities, as well as a catered dinner, access to the artist hospitality lounge and a festival swag bag.
Is there an age limit at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
Yes. Goldrush: Sonoran Skies is strictly an 18-plus event and you have to be at least 21 years old to purchase or drink alcohol.
How do you get to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
Take Interstate 10 to Avondale Boulevard (Exit 131) and head south for approximately 6 miles until you reach Phoenix Raceway.
Is there shuttle service to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
Yes. Shuttle buses will be offered to and from Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St. in Tempe, each night. Shuttles will depart at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and return service will be offered between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Fares are $49.99 each night or $75 for both.
Where can I park at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
Parking at Phoenix Raceway is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Premium parking is available for $25 per vehicle and can be purchased online or at the event.
What will security be like at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?An ID is required to pick up your festival wristband, which can't be removed if you're coming for multiple days. Security will conduct bag checks, pat-downs, and wandings on every patron upon entry.
Is re-entry allowed at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
No. Security will not allow attendees to re-enter as tickets and wristbands can only be scanned once per day. No exceptions.
Will there be lockers at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?Yes. A number of lockers will be available inside the festival grounds. The cost is $29.99 each day or $49.99 for the weekend.
Will there be food and drink at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?Yes. Multiple bars (including those in the VIP area) will dispense libations of the beer, wine, and spirituous variety. Meanwhile, food trucks and vendors will have eats of the fast-casual variety, including burgers, fries, sandwiches, pizza and other options.
Where can I get water at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?
Sealed bottles of water will be available for sale from vendors. Refill stations will be set up at multiple locations throughout the festival and both Camelbak-style water bladders and empty water bottles of a reusable or disposable nature are allowed.
What’s the nightly schedule for Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?DJs and EDM artists will perform on three themed stages — Paradise Prarie, Moonrise Mountain and Coyote Cove — located around the festival grounds. Here's the full rundown of where and when each artist is playing.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Paradise Prairie
5 to 5:45 p.m. — Dxnte
5:45 to 6:45 p.m. — Nostalgix
6:50 to 7:50 p.m. — Ship Wrek
7:55 to 8:55 p.m. — Dabin
9 to 10 p.m. — Kayzo Unleashed
10:05 to 11:05 p.m. — Louis The Child
11:10 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. — Alison Wonderland
12:30 to 2 a.m. — Tiësto
Moonrise Mountain
5 to 6 p.m. — Svnday Driver
6:05 to 7:20 p.m. — Lizzie Jane
7:25 to 8:40 p.m. — Brondo
8:45 to 10 p.m. — Champagne Drip
10:05 to 11:20 p.m. — Dion Timmer
11:25 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. — Slushii
12:45 to 2 a.m. — ATLiens
Coyote Cafe
5 to 6 p.m. — Anatta
6:00 to 7:15 p.m. — Weiss
7:15 to 8:30 p.m. — Marie Vaunt
8:30 to 9:45 p.m. — Will Clarke
9:45 to 11 p.m. — Dombresky
11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. — Sonny Fodera
12:30 to 2 a.m. — Cloonee
Sound Cabin Art Car
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Cxstle Cvstle
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Jake Shore
8 to 9:15 p.m. — Jacknife
9:15 to 10:30 p.m. — Maximo
10:30 to 11:45 p.m. — Avello
11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Mport
Paradise Prairie
5 to 6 p.m. — Austin Feldman
6:05 to 7:05 p.m. — Frosttop
7:10 to 8:10 p.m. — Hamdi
8:15 to 9:15 p.m. — S!ck!ck
9:20 to 10:50 p.m. — Madeon
10:50 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. — Zeds Dead
12:30 to 2 a.m. — Zhu
Moonrise Mountain
5 to 6 p.m. — Sed's Vortex B2B Prettyhard
6:05 to 7:20 p.m. — Khiva
7:25 to 8:40 p.m. — Lady Faith
8:45 to 10 p.m. — Bou
10:05 to 11:20 p.m. — Jessica Audiffred
11:25 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. — Riot Ten
12:45 to 2 a.m. — Kai Wachi
Coyote Cafe
5 to 6 p.m. — Michael Hooker
6:00 to 7:15 p.m. — Tobehonest
7:15 to 8:30 p.m. — Detlef
8:30 to 9:45 p.m. — Amémé
9:45 to 11 p.m. — Blond:ish
11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. — Ben Böhmer
12:30 to 2 a.m. — Pawsa
Sound Cabin Art Car
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Monstr
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Gibson Parker
8 to 9:15 p.m. — So Sus
9:15 to 10:30 p.m. — Disco Shrine
10:30 to 11:45 p.m. — Galo
11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Alliesun