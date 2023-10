Guide to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies at Phoenix Raceway — tickets, schedule and more

click to enlarge One of the stages at a previous edition of Goldrush. Luis Colato/Relentless Beats

When and where is Goldrush: Sonoran Skies happening?



What are the hours of Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



How much is Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



Is there an age limit at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



How do you get to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



Is there shuttle service to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



Where can I park at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



click to enlarge A map of Goldrush: Sonoran Skies. Relentless Beats

What will security be like at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?

Is re-entry allowed at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



Will there be lockers at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?

Will there be food and drink at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?

Where can I get water at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



click to enlarge EDM superstar Tiësto will headline the first night of Goldrush: Sonoran Skies on Saturday. Atlantic Records

What’s the nightly schedule for Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?

Paradise Prairie



Moonrise Mountain



Coyote Cafe



Sound Cabin Art Car



click to enlarge Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan of Zeds Dead. Relentless Beats

Paradise Prairie



Moonrise Mountain



Coyote Cafe



Sound Cabin Art Car



Are there any after-parties?



What should I bring to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?



What isn't allowed at Goldrush: Sonoran Skies?

If you’re an electronic dance music fan in the Valley, there’s a good chance you’re going to Goldrush: Sonoran Skies this weekend.The annual EDM festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Oct. 7 and 8 will offer two nights of beats and bass as more the 50 DJs and producers will perform on multiple stages. This year’s headliners include Tiësto, Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child, ATLiens, Slushii and Dabin — and that’s just during the first night of the event. The rest of the schedule is just as loaded up with famous names, including Zhu, Zeds Dead, Madeon and dozens more.There will also be a silent disco, a “Roller Rave,” a local DJ stage, multiple photo ops and dozens of vendors at the outdoor festival.What else is in store for Goldrush: Sonoran Skies? Check out our extensive guide to the event, which includes ticket info, the full lineup and everything else you’ll need to know before heading to the event.Goldrush: Sonoran Skies is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale.The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night. General admission is $119.50 per day or $179.50 for the entire festival. GA+ tickets , which include express entry and premium restrooms, are $149.50 per day and $269.50 for the weekend. VIP passes offer the same perks plus a souvenir lanyard and access to exclusive viewing areas and lounges and are $259.50 each day and $379.50 for both Saturday and Sunday. Platinum admission is $429.50 to $699.50 and features all previously mentioned amenities, as well as a catered dinner, access to the artist hospitality lounge and a festival swag bag.Yes. Goldrush: Sonoran Skies is strictly an 18-plus event and you have to be at least 21 years old to purchase or drink alcohol.Take Interstate 10 to Avondale Boulevard (Exit 131) and head south for approximately 6 miles until you reach Phoenix Raceway.Yes. Shuttle buses will be offered to and from Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St. in Tempe, each night. Shuttles will depart at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and return service will be offered between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Fares are $49.99 each night or $75 for both.Parking at Phoenix Raceway is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Premium parking is available for $25 per vehicle and can be purchased online or at the event.An ID is required to pick up your festival wristband, which can't be removed if you're coming for multiple days. Security will conduct bag checks, pat-downs, and wandings on every patron upon entry.No. Security will not allow attendees to re-enter as tickets and wristbands can only be scanned once per day. No exceptions.Yes. A number of lockers will be available inside the festival grounds. The cost is $29.99 each day or $49.99 for the weekend.Yes. Multiple bars (including those in the VIP area) will dispense libations of the beer, wine, and spirituous variety. Meanwhile, food trucks and vendors will have eats of the fast-casual variety, including burgers, fries, sandwiches, pizza and other options.Sealed bottles of water will be available for sale from vendors. Refill stations will be set up at multiple locations throughout the festival and both Camelbak-style water bladders and empty water bottles of a reusable or disposable nature are allowed.DJs and EDM artists will perform on three themed stages — Paradise Prarie, Moonrise Mountain and Coyote Cove — located around the festival grounds. Here's the full rundown of where and when each artist is playing.5 to 5:45 p.m. — Dxnte5:45 to 6:45 p.m. — Nostalgix6:50 to 7:50 p.m. — Ship Wrek7:55 to 8:55 p.m. — Dabin9 to 10 p.m. — Kayzo Unleashed10:05 to 11:05 p.m. — Louis The Child11:10 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. — Alison Wonderland12:30 to 2 a.m. — Tiësto5 to 6 p.m. — Svnday Driver6:05 to 7:20 p.m. — Lizzie Jane7:25 to 8:40 p.m. — Brondo8:45 to 10 p.m. — Champagne Drip10:05 to 11:20 p.m. — Dion Timmer11:25 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. — Slushii12:45 to 2 a.m. — ATLiens5 to 6 p.m. — Anatta6:00 to 7:15 p.m. — Weiss7:15 to 8:30 p.m. — Marie Vaunt8:30 to 9:45 p.m. — Will Clarke9:45 to 11 p.m. — Dombresky11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. — Sonny Fodera12:30 to 2 a.m. — Cloonee5 to 6:30 p.m. — Cxstle Cvstle6:30 to 8 p.m. — Jake Shore8 to 9:15 p.m. — Jacknife9:15 to 10:30 p.m. — Maximo10:30 to 11:45 p.m. — Avello11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Mport5 to 6 p.m. — Austin Feldman6:05 to 7:05 p.m. — Frosttop7:10 to 8:10 p.m. — Hamdi8:15 to 9:15 p.m. — S!ck!ck9:20 to 10:50 p.m. — Madeon10:50 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. — Zeds Dead12:30 to 2 a.m. — Zhu5 to 6 p.m. — Sed's Vortex B2B Prettyhard6:05 to 7:20 p.m. — Khiva7:25 to 8:40 p.m. — Lady Faith8:45 to 10 p.m. — Bou10:05 to 11:20 p.m. — Jessica Audiffred11:25 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. — Riot Ten12:45 to 2 a.m. — Kai Wachi5 to 6 p.m. — Michael Hooker6:00 to 7:15 p.m. — Tobehonest7:15 to 8:30 p.m. — Detlef8:30 to 9:45 p.m. — Amémé9:45 to 11 p.m. — Blond:ish11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. — Ben Böhmer12:30 to 2 a.m. — Pawsa5 to 6:30 p.m. — Monstr6:30 to 8 p.m. — Gibson Parker8 to 9:15 p.m. — So Sus9:15 to 10:30 p.m. — Disco Shrine10:30 to 11:45 p.m. — Galo11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. — AlliesunYes. After-parties will take place at Phoenix Raceway each night starting at 2:30 a.m. House duo Walker & Royce will perform early Sunday and tech-house artist Blacklizt will perform early Monday. Tickets are $25 per show.A good attitude, for starters. Don't forget your ID, some comfortable shoes and a fully charged cellphone. Clear bags measuring a maximum of 15 inches by 15 inches will be allowed. Lighters are okay, as are sealed packs of cigarettes. Ditto for sealed tampons, gu and lip balm. Oh, and be sure to wear a costume.Goldrush: Sonoran Skies Forget about bringing weapons, wallet chains, fireworks, pets, large or non-clear bags, chairs or anything else that’s disruptive, destructive or dangerous.