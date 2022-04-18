Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Orville Peck, Girl Talk, Conan Gray

No matter what kind of music you're into, this week in Phoenix, there's a show for you. Masked country singer Orville Peck is taking the stage on Tuesday night for a sold-out show at The Van Buren. Other notable concerts happening from Monday, April 18, to Thursday, April 21, include performances by metal band Code Orange, Australian rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and mashup master Girl Talk. The Mongolian band The Hu and singer-songwriter Conan Gray are also in town after their Coachella sets.Details about each of these shows and events can be found below. And for even more live music happening around the Valley, visit