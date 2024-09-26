Jimmy Eat World announce livestream option for sold-out Phoenix concert

Tickets sold out pretty darn quickly when Jimmy Eat World announced an intimate concert on Oct. 17 at The Van Buren, the Mesa natives' only local show for the remainder of the year.
But for those who weren't able to snag a ticket, Jimmy Eat World have teamed up with streaming platform Veeps to give fans a front-row seat to the show.
Veeps will air the show from start to finish, live worldwide. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, and fans can purchase tickets to the livestream on sale now for $14.99.
The show will air live on Veeps at approximately 8 p.m. Arizona time. The stream will be available for 12 months after the air date, with a three-day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.
The concert is intended to celebrate two Jimmy Eat World milestones: the 20th anniversary of their gold-certified fifth studio album, "Futures," and the fifth anniversary of their 10th studio album, "Surviving."
To celebrate, the band will play "Futures" in its entirety during the show.
“It’s unbelievable to us that our album 'Futures' is almost 20 years old," the band said in an August press release. "Making 'Futures' was one of the most difficult yet rewarding accomplishments in our time as a band. We are honored that many you have found something in those songs that you’ve connected with over the years. As a way to show our appreciation, we want to play this album front to back for our hometown fans at The Van Buren in Phoenix. The Van Buren is a special venue, and we are chomping at the bit to play there for the first time ever."