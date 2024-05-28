 State Farm Stadium bag policy | Phoenix New Times
Here’s the State Farm Stadium bag policy

Everything you need to know before you head to the stadium.
May 28, 2024
State Farm Stadium decked out for the Super Bowl in February.
State Farm Stadium decked out for the Super Bowl in February. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Only the biggest names in music perform at Glendale's State Farm Stadium; in the past two years, artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Metallica and The Rolling Stones have stopped at the home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

With tens of thousands of fans descending on the stadium for each event, it's understandable that security is a priority. As it says on the stadium website, "The safety and security of all guests and staff remains our paramount concern, underscored by rigorous protocols and continuous vigilance."

If you're heading to the stadium for a concert or a game, here's what you need to know about the bag policy.

State Farm Stadium bag policy explained

Guests can bring clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags not exceeding 12" x 6" x 12", including clear backpacks and fanny packs. They can also bring a one-gallon clear, resealable plastic bag, like a Ziploc bag.

Non-clear bags can measure no more than 4.5" x 6.5". And they're serious. Workers walk around with pieces of cardboard with those dimensions marked on them, and they hold bags up to the lines to see if they meet the requirements. If they don't, guests have the option to return the bag to the car, check the bag for $20 or throw the bag away and put belongings in a provided clear plastic bag.

We've had two friends have to throw their bags away in the past 18 months. Don't test them on this.

Once your bag meets with the approval of the stadium workers, it's time to go through a metal detector/bag check.

Here's what you can't bring inside State Farm Stadium:
  • Aerosol cans
  • Alcohol
  • Animals (except for service animals)
  • Bags not complying with the clear bag policy
  • Balloons
  • Banners or signs larger than 3’ x 2’
  • Beverages other than one (1) factory-sealed, non-frozen 500mL (16.9 fl. Oz.) plain bottle of water (sports drinks and flavored water not permitted)
  • Beverage containers, including glass bottles, cans, souvenir cups and thermos bottles
  • Cameras with professional photo lenses
  • Chewing tobacco
  • Clothing deemed obscene or indecent
  • Coolers of any kind
  • E-cigarettes or vaporizer pens
  • Fireworks
  • Food (except for children under the age of 2)
  • Footballs and beach balls (inflated or deflated)
  • GoPro cameras
  • Illegal drugs
  • Laptop computers
  • Laser pointers
  • Marijuana
  • Mono/tripods
  • Noise makers (whistles, horns, bells, etc.)
  • Poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie sticks
  • Seat cushions except those which are one piece and have no zippers, pockets or concealable areas
  • Skateboards, golf carts, rollerblades, or hoverboards
  • Souvenir popcorn buckets
  • Umbrellas larger than 12 inches in length
  • Unmanned aircraft systems (drones, etc.)
  • Video cameras
  • Weapons including, but not limited to, explosives, firearms and knives
  • Any item deemed inappropriate or hazardous by stadium security
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
