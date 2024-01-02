 The biggest Phoenix concerts of 2024: Bad Bunny, Rolling Stones and more | Phoenix New Times
The biggest 2024 concerts in metro Phoenix

The concert calendar for the coming year is already filling up with blockbuster shows around Phoenix.
January 2, 2024
Green Day are heading back to Phoenix in 2024.
Green Day are heading back to Phoenix in 2024. Live Nation
The past year was a great one for big touring acts stopping in the Valley. And fortunately for us, 2024 is shaping up to be another year packed full of shows by some of the biggest names in music.

Here are 30 big concerts happening around metro Phoenix in the coming year.

Who: The Eagles
When and Where: Jan. 19 and 20, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Jan. 19, available through resellers; Jan. 20, limited tickets remaining

Who: TobyMac
When and Where: Feb. 3, Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
Tickets: Still available starting at $15


Who: Tool
When and Where: Feb. 9, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available through resellers

Who: Colter Wall
When and Where: Feb. 14, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.
Tickets: Limited tickets available

Who: Styx
When and Where: Feb. 22 and 23, Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St.
Tickets: Still available starting at $45

Who: Gloria Trevi
When and Where: Feb. 23, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.
Tickets: Still available starting at $53

Who: Olivia Rodrigo
When and Where: Feb. 24, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available through resellers

Who: Juanes
When and Where: Feb. 27, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.
Tickets: Available starting at $65

Who: Cody Johnson
When and Where: Feb. 27, Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
Tickets: Available through resellers

Who: Bad Bunny
When and Where: Feb. 27 and 28, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Feb. 27, available through resellers; Feb. 28 available starting at $275

Who: Nicki Minaj
When and Where: March 13, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available through resellers

Who: Madonna
When and Where: March 16, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available through resellers

Who: Lany
When and Where: March 21, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available starting at $53

Who: Blake Shelton
When and Where: March 23, Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
Tickets: Available starting at $69

Who: Sessanta (members of Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus)
When and Where: April 16 and 17, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.
Tickets: April 16, available starting at $65; April 17, available through resellers

Who: Pepe Aguilar
When and Where: May 5, Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
Tickets: Available starting at $35.50

Who: The Rolling Stones
When and Where: May 7, State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale
Tickets: Available starting at $63
Sarah McLachlan is coming to Phoenix in 2024.
Who: Sarah McLachlan
When and Where: June 4, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.
Tickets: Available starting at $54.50

Who: Alanis Morissette
When and Where: June 9, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.
Tickets: Available starting at $54

Who: Melanie Martinez
When and Where: June 25, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available through resellers

Who: New Kids on the Block
When and Where: July 9, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.
Tickets: Available starting at $41.75

Who: AJR
When and Where: July 12, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available starting at $45.50

Who: Hootie & The Blowfish
When and Where: July 13, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available starting at $44.75

Who: Tate McRae
When and Where: July 14, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.
Tickets: Available through resellers

Who: Tim McGraw
When and Where: July 27, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available starting at $34.50

Who: Niall Horan
When and Where: July 31, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.
Tickets: Available starting at $29.50

Who: Def Leppard and Journey
When and Where: Aug. 23, Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available starting at $49.50

Who: Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire
When and Where: Aug. 29, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available starting at $34.50

Who: Creed
When and Where: Sept. 4, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.
Tickets: Available starting at $90

Who: Green Day
When and Where: Sept. 18, Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.
Tickets: Available starting at $41.50
