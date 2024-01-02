The biggest 2024 concerts in metro Phoenix

click to enlarge Sarah McLachlan is coming to Phoenix in 2024. Kharen Hill

The past year was a great one for big touring acts stopping in the Valley. And fortunately for us, 2024 is shaping up to be another year packed full of shows by some of the biggest names in music.Here are 30 big concerts happening around metro Phoenix in the coming year.The EaglesJan. 19 and 20, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Jan. 19, available through resellers; Jan. 20, limited tickets remainingTobyMacFeb. 3, Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Glendale Ave., GlendaleStill available starting at $15ToolFeb. 9, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available through resellersColter WallFeb. 14,Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Limited tickets availableStyxFeb. 22 and 23, Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St.Still available starting at $45Gloria TreviFeb. 23, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Still available starting at $53Olivia RodrigoFeb. 24, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available through resellersJuanesFeb. 27, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Available starting at $65Cody JohnsonFeb. 27, Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Glendale Ave., GlendaleAvailable through resellersBad BunnyFeb. 27 and 28, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Feb. 27, available through resellers; Feb. 28 available starting at $275Nicki MinajMarch 13, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available through resellersMadonnaMarch 16, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available through resellersLanyMarch 21, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available starting at $53Blake SheltonMarch 23, Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Glendale Ave., GlendaleAvailable starting at $69Sessanta (members of Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus)April 16 and 17, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.April 16, available starting at $65; April 17, available through resellersPepe AguilarMay 5, Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Glendale Ave., GlendaleAvailable starting at $35.50The Rolling StonesMay 7, State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, GlendaleAvailable starting at $63Sarah McLachlanJune 4, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Available starting at $54.50Alanis MorissetteJune 9, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.Available starting at $54Melanie MartinezJune 25, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available through resellersNew Kids on the BlockJuly 9, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.Available starting at $41.75AJRJuly 12, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available starting at $45.50Hootie & The BlowfishJuly 13, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available starting at $44.75Tate McRaeJuly 14, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Available through resellersTim McGrawJuly 27, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available starting at $34.50Niall HoranJuly 31, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.Available starting at $29.50Def Leppard and JourneyAug. 23, Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.Available starting at $49.50Chicago and Earth, Wind & FireAug. 29, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Available starting at $34.50CreedSept. 4, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.Available starting at $90Green DaySept. 18Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.Available starting at $41.50