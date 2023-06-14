The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians of May 2023

Weston Smith, 'Lunar Grotto'



We've written quite a bit about Weston Smith. The "wistful wizard" makes pop music that's as quirky and inventive as it is downright joyous and effective. And that streak continues (and then some) with Smith's latest project, a self-titled effort that's due out in early June. Per Smith, this instrumental LP was recorded via a brand-new tool called the Super MIDI Pak, which "harnesses the sound chip of the Super Nintendo, allowing me to pull sounds from the 16-bit age." So, what exactly does that sound like then? Well, the 10-track effort's lead single, "Lunar Grotto," is a glitchy, nonetheless uber-pretty cut that would make for the most surreal music in an underwater level in a '90s SNES game. So, quite good, actually.

