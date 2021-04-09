 
| Food News |

A Big Boy Book Club Cookout, a Thunderbird Market, and More Phoenix Restaurant News

Lauren Cusimano | April 9, 2021 | 6:00am
Introducing The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation.
Introducing The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation.
The Maggiore Group
We made it to Friday. And as a reward, we have five big slabs of Phoenix-area food news for you to devour. Dig in.

The Maggiore Group Forms a Scholarship Fund

Following the recent death of chef Tomaso Maggiore, The Maggiore Group has formed The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation. The Arizona nonprofit's board — occupied by children Joey Maggiore and Melissa Maggiore Meyer, Joey’s wife Cristina Maggiore — is creating scholarships to financially support future culinary arts students. Scholarship amounts, as well as the application and selection process, have yet to be announced. For more info, keep an eye on this space.

Come Sunday this place will be packed with food trucks and vendors for the Thunderbird Lounge Market.
Come Sunday this place will be packed with food trucks and vendors for the Thunderbird Lounge Market.
Lauren Cusimano

The April Thunderbird Lounge Market Is This Weekend

This weekend offers yet another Thunderbird Lounge Market (710 West Montecito Avenue), happening from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. There will be shopping and DJs, food trucks and pop-ups. So far, Sabor a Mi, MozzArepas, My Comadres Kitchen, and Roasted Roots have signed on to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event. For more dining options in the Melrose District, see this dining guide or our recent review of Valentine.

Time for round two.
Time for round two.
The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

The AZ Women in Food Are Back, Babes

Order buttons are now live for another run of tasting menus from the James Beard Foundation Women of Arizona. The second collaborative series (the first was in January) of takeout dinners will run three weekends: April 16 and 17, April 23 and 24, and April 30 to May 1. Course offerings are coming from The Joy Bus Diner, Maya's Cajun Kitchen, The Coronado, Worth Takeaway, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, and lots more. Participants can also add on beer and seltzer from THAT Brewery. A multi-course meal for two costs $65.

Chef Aaron May, as well as celebrity chefs Todd English and Aaron Sanchez, are putting on quite a party.
Chef Aaron May, as well as celebrity chefs Todd English and Aaron Sanchez, are putting on quite a party.
Big Boy Book Club

Big Boy Book Club Cookout Is Coming to the Ocotillo

Ocotillo Restaurant (3243 North Third Street) is hosting an event that will bring local chef Aaron May, as well as celebrity chefs Todd English and Aaron Sanchez, to the yard from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 25. Dubbed the Big Boy Book Club Cookout, the culinary event will also feature Jacob Cutino of Cutino Sauces, who will be unveiling his monthly throwback sauce. You can also expect spirit sampling, cocktails from Local mixologist Casey Wallin, and lots of food. Tickets range from $100 to $1,000 with some funds benefitting Operation BBQ Relief. Register here.

Save the Date to Learn More About School Food Gardens

It’s National Garden Month, so the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation and the School Garden Support Organization (SGSO) Network will be hosting a virtual nutrition event filled with gardening lessons from students at school garden sites. Titled Growing School Gardens: Seeding a Healthy Future for Our Youth, the event will start in Hawaii, and conclude in Washington, D.C., with a stop in Arizona. The segment Environmental Design in the School Garden will be hosted by the University of Arizona’s Community & School Garden Program at Manzo Elementary in Tucson. The event will run from 10 to 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 27. Register here.

Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

