Phoenix's Newest Boutique Hotel Has Poolside Dining, Rooftop Drinks, and a Popsicle Stand

The boutique hotel ARRIVE Phoenix is opening on Friday, September 4, at Camelback Road and 4th Avenue, and with it comes some interesting drinking and dining options.

The check-in desk is a handcrafted frozen-pop shop called Pop Stand that will offer regular and even booze-infused paletas, including strawberries con crema, chile mango, pink lemonade, and frozen margarita.

Lylo Swim Club opens September 4. Studio Alcott

After all that alcohol and sugar, you’ll probably need a coffee. A new location of Cartel Coffee Lab will be onsite in a petite, 600-square-foot space. Cartel Uptown Phoenix’s menu features the usual full coffee program, as well as canned cold brew, baked goods, and grab-and-go meals. This Cartel will also neighbor the Lylo Swim Club — a poolside bar and new restaurant that's the main gastronomical attraction at ARRIVE.

Offering a Hawaiian- and Japanese-influenced menu, Lylo will be overseen by chef Alex Resnick, ARRIVE's director of restaurants, in partnership with Great Minds Drink Alike hospitality (aka the people behind Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour and Little Rituals).

The menu promises Hawaiian-style fried chicken, musubi, and poke bowls. (We award it extra points for the acrylic glasses and compostable wares.) Drinkswise, they'll be serving some wild pool-themed cocktails like Bellinis and Caipirinhas in addition to beer and wine.

The rooftop bar will open later — the date is currently pegged at November 15 — and is called Don Woods' Say When. Named after the big-timer Arizona real estate developer Don Woods, the bar is inspired by the 1971-published Playboy's Host & Bar Book — specifically the chapter "Say When." There will be fondue, shrimp cocktail, and “retro-modern” cocktails.

These drinking and dining options will be in good company, neighboring both Southern Rail and Belly, the anticipated upcoming concept from Instrumental Hospitality. ARRIVE will also be just up Seventh Avenue from Restaurant Progress, Thunderbird Lounge, Boycott, and more stops in the Melrose District.

"Phoenix's world-class dining and drinking scenes and vibrant arts and design community is what drew us to Uptown in the first place," says Chris Pardo, ARRIVE's co-founder and chief development officer, in a press release. "So we're proud to have partnered with top local artisans to make ARRIVE Phoenix part of the local, cultural fabric, right down to the rooftop lounge named after a famed former tenant of these very buildings, Don Woods' Say When."

For more information, see the ARRIVE Phoenix website.