Best Restaurants Near ASU's West Campus in Glendale

When school’s in session for Arizona State University students, there are many things to keep in mind. Academics aside, this includes where to get your books, where to park your car or bike, and where to grab a decent lunch (maybe even a beer).

The college kids of ASU West are surrounded by student-friendly establishments throughout Glendale and west Phoenix, some right across the street and some hidden down the block. We’re here to help you figure out where to go while keeping it local.

Here are some of our favorite restaurants near ASU West.

Ronnie’s Café

4323 West Cactus Road, Glendale



Since 2006, Ronnie’s Cafe has been serving hot breakfast and quick lunches to ASU West students and Glendale residents alike. This is where you’ll find first meal staples like eggs, pancakes, omelets, and waffles in the type of atmosphere that’ll top off your coffee before you ask. Also on the menu are salads, sandwiches, burgers, and vegetarian options. Best thing about this place? It’s open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily — perfect for stopping in after that all-nighter.

ASU West students have dining options for miles. New Times Archives

Baker Wee

4263 West Thunderbird Road



Need a quick treat? Something in the neighborhood of a cupcake, cookie, or whole, entire cake? Baker Wee is a family-owned bakery that’s been around a few decades, and it happens to be neighbors with ASU West. This is the place where you’ll grab that quick coffee and poppy seed muffin before class, or pick up an order of custom cupcakes if you’ve been designated as treat fairy for your study group. There are also sugar-free options, as well as fruit bars, teas, and the peacekeeping black and white cookie.

EXPAND Jimbo’s Bar & Grill has an early breakfast for ASU West students. Lauren Cusimano

Jimbo’s Bar & Grill

12224 North 51st Avenue, Glendale



Need an after-class drink? This northwest Valley haunt is more like an adult activity center. At Jimbo’s Bar & Grill, you can grab a stool at the horseshoe bar, order off a full menu (including the famed wine burger), put on your jam at the internet jukebox, post up by one of the TVs or projectors, and play pool, darts, or shuffleboard. There’s also exposed plywood, a urine trough in the men’s room, and a sweet little retro, martini glass-adorned sign out front. And since this place opens at 7 a.m., there’s a killer breakfast — including three eggs, two pieces of bacon, two sausages, hash browns, and toast — best paired with a morning cocktail. (Hey, it’s college.)

Sardella’s Pizza and Wings

4212 West Cactus Road



Pizza and wings are a staple for college students, so it’s a good thing one of Sardella’s four Valley locations is less than a mile from ASU West. The pizza is made with thick Sicilian style dough and hand tossed (we suggest the Pomodoro), and the wings, meatballs, and garlic knots are all ideal sides. Sardella’s also offers gluten-free pizza and calzones as well as salads. Hook into the North Mountain Village plaza for a slice, or bring the whole class.

EXPAND Chzburgr is just a skip across Thunderbird Road. Chucky Guzman

Chzburgr 4920 West Thunderbird Road, #119, Glendale



If you’re craving a simple meal of fries and burger between classes, the recently opened Chzburgr is just a skip across Thunderbird Road. Kelly Fletcher, the former executive chef of House of Tricks in Tempe, oversees the student-friendly burger joint. The menu is simple with a few surprises, including the breaded fried chicken thigh, sweet potato gaufrette, and calabrain chili. And if you need to reward yourself after acing that quiz, spring in for a Nutella milkshake or even a quick beer.

Phoenix Phresh Café

5830 West Thunderbird Road, Glendale



Looking for an acai bowl? A simple wrap? Some juice? Phoenix Phresh Café sits on Thunderbird Road as a quick-service lunch and dinner spot — though you will find breakfast sandwiches on the menu. You’ll also find sandwiches, build-your-own salads, pitaya bowls, and specialty smoothies like the Bob Marley with peanut butter and apple juice and the Protein Colada. Something else to consider: the Glendale Club with Purple Haze juice.

Grab a bowl before class. New Times Archives

Pho Avina

4920 West Thunderbird Road, Glendale



A few things set Pho Avina apart from the usual bare bones, strip-mall Vietnamese joint. The cheerful décor is one; the exhaustive menu is another. Along with standards like pho and all kinds of seafood dishes, this place serves a variety of roll-your-own spring rolls, lots of vegetarian dishes, sweet boba drinks, and a dozen banh mi, Vietnamese subs that aren't as ubiquitous as they should be. Located right across from ASU West, this place is inexpensive and homey — something you don't need to be a student to appreciate.

Greek Palace Mediterranean

4356 West Thunderbird Road, Glendale



We like how, based on the name, you know what to expect at Greek Palace Mediterranean. Here’s where you’ll find a Greek salad, hummus, shawarma, kabobs, and falafel plates. But you’ll also find vegetarian options, some seafood, bakalava, and some Turkish coffee for that stroll back to campus.

Taylor’s Chowder House 3538 West Calavar Road



Since 1985, Taylor's Chowder House has been serving up that down East flavor via its lengthy lunch and dinner menu of seafood favorites. The full-service seafood restaurant offers jumbo shrimp, calamari, grilled mahi mahi, and more. Or you can opt for the house specialty — Taylor's Famous New England Creamy Clam Chowder. And for flavors from the UK, you'll have to order a plate of batter-fried goodness: fish and chips.

EXPAND A major feast at Ohya Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar. Ohya Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar

Ohya Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar

4920 West Thunderbird Road, Glendale



Aside from studying and wearing flip flops, college is also about fun. Across Thunderbird Road from ASU West, Ohya Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar offers happy hour specials, a modern lounge setting, and private karaoke rooms. But if you’re just trying to stop in for lunch or dinner, Ohya offers Korean barbecue dishes, a full sushi menu, starters like tempura and edamame, and much more. Guests will also find tofu options, and a small list of desserts like tempura ice cream.

New York Wok

5026 W Cactus Rd #10, Glendale



Nothing speaks more to busy students than takeout or delivery, therefore it’s a blessing that nearby New York Wok does both. The menu at this strip-mall Chinese food joint includes Kung Pao chicken, beef and broccoli, and New York-style shrimp. And it’s easy to catch one of the lunch specials, available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and served with an egg roll, fried wonton, and choice of steamed or fried rice.