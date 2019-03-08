9 Stories Celebrating Women in the Phoenix Food World

Helen Yung of Sweet Republic co-owns the Best of Phoenix 2018 winning ice cream shop and was a chef at the 2019 Devour Culinary Classic.

It’s International Women’s Day, and while that celebrates females around the globe, we want to be a little selfish and talk about some of the women in Phoenix. And specifically in the food world.

The Valley is home to a number of impressive chefs and bartenders, food-makers and drink-makers, who are true adventurers. They take chances, they put themselves out there, they help others, and they explore all Arizona has to offer (which usually means ingredients, but can refer to some metaphorical stuff as well).

Let’s take a look back at some of the more recent and impressive stories we’ve seen about women within Phoenix’s food culture — each heralding the "balance for better" message.