Century Grand, Lux Craft Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, Is Now Accepting Reservations

Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality, of the award-winning underground cocktail bar UnderTow, is applying the finishing details to its biggest concept yet — Century Grand. This art deco-inspired concept at 3626 East Indian School Road aims to immerse every guest in the experience of sipping modern cocktails in an early 20th-century train station. And it's now accepting reservations.

The company is responsible for some of the most memorable cocktail concepts in Phoenix’s recent memory, though Old Town Scottsdale’s Counter Intuitive, and Pobrecito at The Churchill, are now only memories. But to set Century Grand apart from Barter & Shake's other concepts, a full food menu will be available.

Chef Sacha Levine, formerly of FnB and Ocotillo, has prepared a menu consisting of mostly sharable items, harking back to the comfort dishes made in the humble American homes of the 1920s and '30s. Each menu item, with its own modern twist, will be made predominantly with locally sourced products. One of the most anticipated promises from the food menu is dim sum carts with small-plate options and a section dedicated to blinis.

An extensive whiskey list, an array of interesting wines, and, of course, meticulously fashioned cocktails remain the central source of the buzz throughout Phoenix’s bar and restaurant scene.

Platform 18, the experience within the experience, is a separate concept inside Century Grand (requiring separate reservations). As with UnderTow's swashbuckling tales introducing its menu, there is a literary narrative Platform 18's guests can follow as they imbibe in this immersive experience. Platform 18 is set inside a Pullman Company railcar replica, designed to resemble the presidential train car known as the Ferdinand Magellan, or U.S. Train Car Number One (vehicular predecessor to U.S. Air Force One), built for president Franklin D. Roosevelt and used by three other presidents.

For more information, or to make reservations on your own, visit the Century Grand website.