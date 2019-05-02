 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4

How to Make a Mint Julep With New Times Editor Stuart Warner

Lauren Cusimano | May 2, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Phoenix New Times editor Stuart Warner does more than edit our shit and pull in Pulitzer Prizes — he also makes a mean mint julep. And it's no surprise, since boss Warner is a University of Kentucky graduate and former sports editor and writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader.

In any case, since we personally hate trying to look up a recipe and getting someone's entire life story before the recipe-in-question's ingredients and directions are even mentioned, let's jump straight to the julep.

All the proper ingredients...

Related Stories

1 flamboyant hat
1 spoonful of sugar
1 bottle purified spring water
1 bottle beautiful bourbon
1 nice mint leaf
1 scissor
1 bowl of ice
1 fine sippin' whiskey glass
1 shaker

Directions...

Start with the shaker in hand, and fill it with about two-thirds of the ice. Add a spoonful of sugar, then about two ounces of water. Use your scissors to cut up the mint leaves directly over and into the shaker. Put the top on the shaker and give it a shake.

Except psyche. Walk that over to the sink and toss it. Forget about it.

Take your whiskey glass and fill it with the remaining ice cubes. Pour some bourbon over the ice. And that is the perfect Kentucky mint julep.

Because who puts leaves in their bourbon? Happy Derby Day, y'all.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >