 Lou Malnati's sets new opening date for Surprise restaurant
Lou Malnati's to open in Surprise this fall

The Chicago pizzeria announced a new opening date for its Village at Prasada location.
May 23, 2024
Chicago deep dish is on its way to the Village at Prasada.
Chicago deep dish is on its way to the Village at Prasada.

The under-development Village at Prasada shopping center in Surprise is set to get cheesy this fall.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria shared updated plans for its new West Valley restaurant which was initially scheduled to open at the development in late 2023. Now, construction is underway and the company is set to open their new 6,100-square-foot restaurant in the fall.

Lou Malnati's started slinging pies in the Valley in 2016 and has steadily grown its presence over the years. The new restaurant will be the chain's ninth metro Phoenix location.

“Since our first location opened in Arizona, we’ve received a warm welcome from our loyal fan base in Phoenix,” owner Marc Malnati said in a news release. “Our team is excited to expand in the West Valley and make a new home in the city of Surprise."

The new build will feature a 200-seat indoor dining room with an additional 75 seats available on the patio. The restaurant will also offer curbside pickup, carryout, delivery and catering services.

As far as food, fans should expect to see a familiar menu of Lou Malnati's classics including Chicago-style deep dish and Chicago thin crust pizzas plus chicken wings, salads, pastas and desserts.

click to enlarge
A rendering of the new 6100-square-foot Lou Malnati's restaurant being built in Surprise.
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
The restaurant is part of the entertainment development off Loop 303 near Waddel Road that is being brought to life by commercial real estate developer SimonCRE.

“It is really exciting to be bringing these restaurant concepts to the West Valley, an area that is growing at an exceptional rate," Joshua Simon, SimonCRE’s Founder and CEO, said in a press release last fall. "Anyone that lives in Surprise knows how long they currently have to drive to visit some of these existing restaurants’ locations, so being able to give them the food that they want in a center that is more convenient for them, that’s the dream as a developer.”

Lou Malnati's joins a host of other restaurants that have opened and are in the works at the Village at Prasada, including fellow Chicago-style spot Portillo's.

Some of the spots that have opened in the initial phases of the development include Habit Burger Grill, Panera Bread, Barrio Queen and Cooper's Hawk Winery.

Along with Lou Malnati's, the other eateries that are coming soon are Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, O.H.S.O. Brewery, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Noodles & Co. and Cafe Zupas.

Lou Malnati's

Opening fall 2024
13382 N. Prasada Pkwy., Surprise
