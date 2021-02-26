Roundup: Films Featuring Phoenix Farms and Chefs, Free Books for Burritos, and More

- Local
It’s Friday, and we have five bites of food news to catch you up on the week’s events. Enjoy.
New Films Focus on Arizona Farms
Local First Arizona never takes much of a break, and that will include spring 2021. LFA’s Good Food Finder service is launching the Good Food Film Series, a monthly screening of independent short films spotlighting Arizona’s food access. The series kicks off with The State of Arizona Farmland on March 9, focusing on Blue Sky Organic Farms in west Phoenix. Viewers can watch the films on-demand films for $7.50 or purchasing an annual Good Food Film Series all-access pass for $65. Snag tickets here.
Free Books for Not Free Burritos
For National Read Across America Day 2021 (Tuesday, March 2), each location of Someburros is handing out free books. With every purchase of a $25 Burro Bag, customers get a copy of the children's book The Taco Stand by Tim Vasquez. The bag though has four burros — bean and cheese, red or green chili beef — one pint of rice, and one pint of beans. At the moment, the ever-expanding Mexican eatery has 11 Valley locations, so there's no excuse not to hit one up.
Chef Mark Tarbell Is in a New Video Recipe Book
The second volume of the Jacques Pépin Foundation's video recipe book will be released in early March, and you just might recognize one of the contributors. Along with 40 chefs and bartenders, Chef Mark Tarbell has submitted his recipe for avocado polenta with vegan chorizo to Cook with Jacques & Friends: Volume 2. The book is available to all Jacques Pépin Foundation members (membership starts at $40 a year). The foundation supports organizations like UMOM New Day Center and St. Mary’s Food Bank.
Tasting History Becoming a Future Book
Remember Max Miller, Phoenix native and star of the YouTube historical cooking show Tasting History with Max Miller? Well, now he has a cookbook coming out with Simon & Schuster's Tiller Press. The not-yet-titled book is scheduled to be released in 2022 and will be a collection of ancient recipes and the big hits from Miller's channel. To check out the show in the meantime, go here. To catch updates about the book, follow Miller's Instagram.
Pita Jungle Has a Ghost Kitchen Now
In addition to food trucks, wine labels, and new locations, Pita Jungle is now getting virtual. Introducing A Su Salud — PJ’s new ghost kitchen. The concept is a wood-fire Mexican grill with a healthy-leaning menu, including burritos, bowls, salads, tacos, fajitas, kids’ meals, and desserts. A Su Salud food can be picked up at the Tempe PJ (4 East University Drive in Tempe) or delivered via DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub, and Postmates.
