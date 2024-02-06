Moodie Black's Kristen Martinez is back in Phoenix serving ‘new era Tex-Mex’

Her homecoming is one that Martinez didn't anticipate. In 2009 Martinez left Arizona to live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Los Angeles, where she later came out as transgender woman. She initially stayed away from Arizona, finding greater acceptance elsewhere and vowing not to return outside of a tour or to visit her family.

Martinez calls MB Foodhouse's menu “new era Tex-Mex,” drawing on comforting dishes from her childhood in El Paso, Texas, family recipes and riffs on classics. “I feel like people connect with the food better because it’s not as divisive as the music is, it’s not as subjective,” Martinez says, taking a break from prepping before a recent pop-up at Gracie’s Tax Bar . “I’m hoping I can bridge that weird disconnect with Phoenix, of getting them to embrace me through food, because I still feel like I’m this weird outsider with it. I am in a lot of ways with food because I don’t fancy myself a chef. I’m using what my family did and enhancing it.”Martinez calls MB Foodhouse's menu “new era Tex-Mex,” drawing on comforting dishes from her childhood in El Paso, Texas, family recipes and riffs on classics.

Martinez grew up cooking with her family, and as an adult, she continued to build her skills, first at a taco truck in Los Angeles and then working her way up from prep to a line cook at Minneapolis’ Italian Eatery. MB Foodhouse was born in Minneapolis, first appearing at Moodie Black's Moodhouse Fest in 2019 . The pop-up continued during the pandemic.

MB Foodhouse stopped serving in Minneapolis on April 2, and Martinez started her trek back to Arizona, intending to set up shop in Cottonwood, where mentor Keenan’s Merkin Vineyards and restaurant are located. She bottled wine at Merkin while working to get licensed and get her trailer up and running.



