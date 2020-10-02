A Halloween Vegan Drive-Thru, New Scottsdale Restaurants, and More Phoenix Food News

The Americano in north Scottsdale is now under the direction of celebrity chef Scott Conant.

This week in Phoenix food news: More hotel restaurants and rooftop bars, a celebrity chef from one Italian restaurant takes over another Italian restaurant, downtown Mesa hosts a vegan drive-thru on Halloween, and more.

Chef Scott Conant Is Taking Over The Americano

The Americano, which we reviewed this summer, is a slick Italian steakhouse in north Scottsdale known for its largely steak and meat-centric dishes, pastas, and theatrical cocktails. The eatery opened in early 2020 with restaurateur Stefano Fabbri at the helm. But now, celebrity chef Scott Conant (of Mora Italian and, you know, Food Network) is taking over operations. By mid-October, Conant plans to offer new dishes and add his private label, SC Wines, to the menu. He may even open additional locations of The Americano nationwide — eventually.

EXPAND Please welcome the new Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails restaurant and Outrider Rooftop Lounge. Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town

Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails is Open in Scottsdale



Last month, we told you how Patrick Gaudet was appointed executive chef at Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town. This month, we’re here to tell you which restaurant he’ll be cheffing over. Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails, located at 7142 East First Street in Scottsdale, is now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. The menu of this “American brasserie inspired by the Southwest” will offer small and shareable dishes. Up top, you can also snag a craft cocktail at the new Outrider Rooftop Lounge.

EXPAND The kitchen here will be headed up by chef Christopher Nicosia — formerly of Sassi. The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen

One More New Scottsdale Restaurant to Mention

The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen, which will be located at 20469 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale, is set to open October 15 at the Hayden Peak Crossing shopping area. The kitchen will be led by chef Christopher Nicosia, former executive chef of the well-loved but now-closed Italian restaurant Sassi. An inductee to the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame, Nicosia has built a menu that lists items like house-made lamb belly sausage and bone-in volcano pork. Craft beer and cocktails will also be at the ready.

The RESTAURANTS Act Is in a New House Bill

Last month, we noted how the Independent Restaurant Coalition dropped a scary commercial on the grinding halt of the restaurant industry, and how it was pushing the RESTAURANTS Act of 2020. Well, good news. As of this week, the act has been included in the House of Representative's revised HEROES Act. You can read the text of the bill here. But there’s still homework to be done. The IRC is asking supporters to call their representatives through the Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask them to pass the revised HEROES Act. Good luck.

EXPAND This month's Vegan Drive Thru event will be on Halloween in downtown Mesa. The Nile

The Nile Will Host a Vegan Drive-Thru on Halloween

Beloved downtown Mesa music venue The Nile Theater hasn’t hosted a show in six months. But the crew there (along with The Nile Coffee Shop, its neighboring plant-based café) is hosting a monthly Vegan Drive-Thru event — and this month it's on Halloween night. Here’s how it works: Purchase food from vegandrivethru.org, a site that will go live at 9 a.m. on October 26. You'll then be given a pick-up time and parking space so masked carhops can run out your food from 6 to 9 p.m. on October 31. Vegan vendors will be announced this Sunday. For more information, see The Nile website.

