On Ash Opens Tomorrow Inside Whole Food Tempe — We Have the Menu

On Ash — a multi-level, on-site bar and restaurant inside the new Whole Foods Market in downtown Tempe.

Last month, we announced Wednesday, November 6, to be the opening date for the 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market at 750 South Ash Avenue. Following a mad rush of the now-closed Whole Foods location at Rural and Baseline roads, the new Tempe location will include an expansive produce section, bakery, full-service butcher, ready-made hot and cold food, Nékter Juice Bar, and On Ash — an onsite bar and restaurant with a pub-style menu and local beer and wine.

The 150-seat On Ash bar and restaurant is multilevel, offering indoor and outdoor seating across two floors. The upper story will have lounge-style seating for extra chill overlooks of University Drive between Farmer and Ash Avenues.

Expect local beer and wine, plus daily specials and happy hour deals, at On Ash. Whole Foods Market

There will be a full-service bar with beer, wine, and spirits. There will be more than 20 varieties of by-the-glass wine and 24 beers on tap, including local options like SanTan Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing, Helio Basin Brewing, and Huss Brewing.

To eat, On Ash will offer a variety of appetizers, entrees, and kids’ items. The menu lists organic salads, burgers, pub-style items like fish and chips, pizza, and Kikka sushi. (We’re looking at you, Truff Hot Chicken Sandwich, Baja Fish Tacos, and Peanut Makrut Lime Shrimp Roll.)

There are also vegan options, including the vegan chopped salad, the beyond burger, and that Kikka vegan sushi. And for our dieting pals, there’s a paleo-friendly protein bowl.

Guests can also expect daily specials that usually include a draft beer. Think wings on Monday, taco Tuesday, pulled pork sandwiches on Wednesdays, burger Thursday, and market fish specials on Fridays.

EXPAND The full menu at On Ash will offer a variety of appetizers, entrees, and kids’ items. Whole Foods Market

From 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, happy hour deals include $2 off wine and draft beer, $1 off cocktails, and we’ve been eyeing those cauliflower nachos as a well-deserved snack.

The tenth Whole Foods in Arizona has some opening day events planned, including free refreshments and food. The first 300 customers will receive a Tempe-specific Whole Foods reusable shopping bag and a savings card with “a mystery value ranging between $5 and $100.” Following the grand opening, the store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the Whole Foods Market Tempe website.

On Ash

750 South Ash Avenue; #101, 480-456-1400

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily